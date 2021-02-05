Hogan Lovells gets its first female solo chair
Marie-Aimée de Dampierre is one of a number of women in leadership roles at the firm
Hogan Lovells has appointed its first female solo chair. Marie-Aimée de Dampierre, managing partner for the Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) region, will serve a three-year term from 1 May 2021.
The intellectual property partner takes over from current post-holder, Leopold von Gerlach, who will return to practice when his term ends.
De Dampierre is one of a number of women in leadership roles at the firm. Susan Bright, now global managing partner for diversity & inclusion and responsible business, handed over the UK managing partner role to Penny Angell last month, while Gill McGreevy is the managing partner at the firm’s Birmingham office. Previously, Claudette Christian served as co-chair, from 2010 to 2012.
Beyond Hogan Lovells, it was announced in the autumn that the magic circle would get its first female leader. Georgia Dawson assumed the role of senior partner at Freshfields earlier this year.
De Dampierre, former chair of Hogan Lovells’ global diversity and inclusion committee, said: “Through the combination of my intellectual property practice and the leadership roles that I have held I have experienced first-hand the true strength and diversity of our global firm.”
She continued:
“The impact of the global pandemic has brought unprecedented change to our people, our business and our clients, and highlighted the importance of innovating to stay connected. I am proud and excited to guide the Board as we navigate the new normal and continue to support our people and deliver a first-class service for our clients.”
?
Given how many women are already in leadership positions at HL, this isn’t really news.