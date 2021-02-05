Hogan Lovells gets its first female solo chair

Marie-Aimée de Dampierre is one of a number of women in leadership roles at the firm

Hogan Lovells has appointed its first female solo chair. Marie-Aimée de Dampierre, managing partner for the Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) region, will serve a three-year term from 1 May 2021.

The intellectual property partner takes over from current post-holder, Leopold von Gerlach, who will return to practice when his term ends.

De Dampierre is one of a number of women in leadership roles at the firm. Susan Bright, now global managing partner for diversity & inclusion and responsible business, handed over the UK managing partner role to Penny Angell last month, while Gill McGreevy is the managing partner at the firm’s Birmingham office. Previously, Claudette Christian served as co-chair, from 2010 to 2012.

Beyond Hogan Lovells, it was announced in the autumn that the magic circle would get its first female leader. Georgia Dawson assumed the role of senior partner at Freshfields earlier this year.

De Dampierre, former chair of Hogan Lovells’ global diversity and inclusion committee, said: “Through the combination of my intellectual property practice and the leadership roles that I have held I have experienced first-hand the true strength and diversity of our global firm.”

She continued: