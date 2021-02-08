Mayer Brown, Ropes & Gray and Trowers post spring trainee retention scores

Strong results

Mayer Brown, Ropes & Gray and Trowers & Hamlins have revealed their spring 2021 trainee retention results.

International law firm Mayer Brown is set to retain four of its five March qualifiers, all on permanent deals. This equates to a score of 80%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows they’ll start lawyer life on a salary of £90,000. Trainees receive £46,000 in year one, rising to £51,000 in year two.

Meanwhile, US outfit Ropes & Gray is retaining both its London rookies on permanent deals. They join the firm’s antitrust and leveraged finance practice. Ropes’ NQ salary currently sits at £130,000, plus bonus.

Elsewhere, City outfit Trowers confirmed it is keeping all 11 newly qualified (NQ) lawyers — six in London, three in Manchester and one in Birmingham. A further soon-to-be-associate will qualify into the firm’s Bahrain outpost.

With one NQ retained on a fixed-term contract, this equates to a spring score of 100% or 91%, depending on how you read the figures.

Our Firms Most List shows Trowers’ newest recruits in London will start on a salary of £68,000, while their counterparts in Manchester and Birmingham receive £44,000.

Training partner Lucy James said: