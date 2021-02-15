Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Equalities watchdog urged to probe if Government broke law over coronavirus [The Mirror]
British barrister Karim Khan named as ICC war crimes prosecutor [The Telegraph]
Britain does not need a politicised judiciary [Financial Times] (£)
Prisoners would get right to vote under Labour shake-up of election law [The Sun]
Alex Salmond accuses Crown Office of ‘abuse of legislation’ over failure to publish key evidence [Sky News]
Sven Badzak stabbing: Third man arrested over aspiring lawyer killing [Evening Standard]
Biden calls for gun law reform on anniversary of Parkland shooting [BBC News]
White House lawyers tell Kamala Harris’ niece Meena, 36, to stop using aunt to build brand [Daily Mail]
Head huntsman charged with encouraging law-breakers [The Times] (£)
Hong Kong: alarm over proposed law that could ban anyone from leaving [The Guardian]
Protesters say French anti-radicalism law is anti-Muslim [The Independent]
Virtual event TODAY: Secrets to Success London — with Akin Gump, Debevoise & Plimpton, Vinson & Elkins and ULaw [Legal Cheek events]
“I’m 6 months away from qualification and very scared about the retention. I think I was a bit naive going into the whole process. It’s only at this stage in the TC you realise all your fellow trainees are like that kid at school who would pretend not to do any homework and be getting straight A*s. Everyone is secretly trying to get ahead and get NQ offers…” [Legal Cheek comments]
For a weekly round-up of news, plus jobs and latest event infoSign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Anonymous
The Mirror story shows all that is wrong with the UK victim mindset of lobby groups. Ironically the signatory of the letter of complaint photographed is patently one of those for whom emergency legislation was necessary to protect being clearly morbidly obese. If these leftists had their way thousands more would have died with delays.
Anonymous
“The Equality Act has somehow been swept off the table as privileged fathers in politics – often with nannies – decide the fate of mothers.” The left think that adding “privileged” before any group effectively negates their views. Those “privileged fathers” are the politicians elected by the people of the UK, including women.
Anon
And privileged mothers in politics, on high salaries and often with nannies, holding themselves up as role models for other women.