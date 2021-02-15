Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Equalities watchdog urged to probe if Government broke law over coronavirus [The Mirror]

British barrister Karim Khan named as ICC war crimes prosecutor [The Telegraph]

Britain does not need a politicised judiciary [Financial Times] (£)

Prisoners would get right to vote under Labour shake-up of election law [The Sun]

Alex Salmond accuses Crown Office of ‘abuse of legislation’ over failure to publish key evidence [Sky News]

Sven Badzak stabbing: Third man arrested over aspiring lawyer killing [Evening Standard]

Biden calls for gun law reform on anniversary of Parkland shooting [BBC News]

White House lawyers tell Kamala Harris’ niece Meena, 36, to stop using aunt to build brand [Daily Mail]

Head huntsman charged with encouraging law-breakers [The Times] (£)

Hong Kong: alarm over proposed law that could ban anyone from leaving [The Guardian]

Protesters say French anti-radicalism law is anti-Muslim [The Independent]

