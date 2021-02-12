London office of US law firm seeks newly qualified solicitor… to work as a paralegal
Warning signs for NQ job prospects?
A US law firm is recruiting for a paralegal to work in its City of London office — but there’s a catch. The “ideal candidate” will be a newly qualified (NQ) solicitor, despite paralegals not requiring formal legal qualifications.
Legal recruiters Ryder Reid placed the ad earlier this week on behalf of the unidentified Yanks.
It says that “the successful candidate will be joining the firm as a contract paralegal within their award winning funds group. The ideal candidate will ideally be an NQ who has completed a finance seat, or an experienced finance/funds paralegal”.
A tipster who flagged the ad with Legal Cheek called it “obviously absurd, but also perhaps a reflection of the increasingly competitive job market”.
The pandemic has hit some practice areas hard and trainee lawyers were understandably worried about their career prospects even during the first lockdown.
The worry is that firms become so saturated with applicants that some fully qualified lawyers will be unable to find work as solicitors and take unqualified paralegal roles instead. That, in turn, would squeeze out the non-solicitors with some legal training who would normally snap up paralegal jobs.
So is this a straw in the wind? Well, retention rates for trainee solicitors have held up well so far. Just this week, three City firms announced that they would be keeping on 17 out of 18 trainees between them, while Clifford Chance and Herbert Smith Freehills have both posted retention scores of around 90%.
It could be that US-headquartered firms are just swimming in so much dough that they can afford to pay NQ money for paralegal work. Our Firms Most List shows a plethora of top US players dish out upwards of £130k at NQ level, while partners can pull in excess of £3 million each.
But wannabe lawyers will be watching nervously for any signs that legal recruitment is drying up.
Ryder Reid didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Non-retained NQ (London)
I trained at a London firm but haven’t been kept on (no positions in my departments). I’m finding it really tough out there… Are paralegals at US firms on good money?
Franck
Is this a magic circle firm? Silver circle firm?
You don’t have to spill the beans and name and shame the firm but give us a hint.
It will be helpful to know which firms are being shady or omitting to give the full picture about retention rates
Non-retained
It’s not magic or silver circle. A large City law firm which takes around 40 trainees a year.
Brad
DLA?
Logan
Probably BCLP/Dentons
You’re on to something
This would actually kinda make sense considering they have been secretive about their retention rate
Over the hill
What are you talking about? It seems you just want gossip on this individuals situation. You don’t know there was anything untoward in the process regarding the OP so stop fishing. I just really dislike people like you who dress up the desire for gossip with some sort of benevolent nonsense.
OP keep your head up. I’m of the generation that went through this looking for TCs and NQ jobs in the fallout of the GFC (so 2008-2014). My advice to you is that if a paralegal job comes up in a decent City firm, take it. Don’t ask up front if it is conditional on turning into an NQ job, that will be obvious and doesn’t need to be said. But you can have that conversation after your probation period if they like you. Whilst a paralegal though you could look for jobs as too long as a paralegal could be fatal to your career if there is no carrot down the road at the firm. Alternatively if you are young and no kids, be prepared to move anywhere in the UK for an NQ job in private practice, you will be in high demand in London in 3-4 years when things pick back up depending on the area you go into. Some choices will kill your city career though such as going into a high street firm. Alternatively you could take an inhouse job, which is what i did, you will have to really take responsibility for keeping your legal skills sharp, and I was lucky as I worked with a senior ex- City lawyer one-to-one who treated me like a trainee/NQ/junior and really tried to develop me as best she could. The experience was more useful than all of my seats during my TC. It is possible though that if you go inhouse so soon, you could end up there forever as it isn’t so easy to get back in. Depends on whether you are concerned with prestige and working for top City firms or if you are prepared to be flexible and develop a career no matter what happens.
Just don’t panic and see this as a 3-4 year career recovery plan so plan long term.
Jamie
No one is gonna read all of that but I hope you got your anger out hun x
Joe
Ikr get that boomer out of here
Anonymous
This is actually a very stupid rant you’ve had.
The person wasn’t fishing for gossip, the legal market is tough right now and firms aren’t exactly being entirely honest about retention.
Stealth layoffs are happening more than you realise.
If firms and news sites aren’t offering transparency clearly we need to speak to those who haven’t been retained.
I think a legal ‘gossip’ site is exactly what we need to tell the actual goings on at these law firms. Grad rec and the marketing and branding teams love to paint a pretty picture but that’s not always the truth.
Get a grip and stop taking everything personally.
Over the hill
Interestingly within 30 minutes of my comment I was spammed to 22 dislikes. That number hasn’t changed and I’m now at 31 likes. Wonder why the number of dislikes didn’t steadily increase during the day, strange that…………. Lets see when the next spamming comes in Anonymous or Jamie to push me to 80 dislikes. I reckon post work catch this early evening.
Says it all really
What a sad little life you have that you’ve monitored the likes of a legal cheek comment post all day.
Throughout the day you came back several times to spread out you spam liking your own comment so no one would realise. Everyone knows exactly what you’re doing, the jig is up.
Get a grip and life whilst you’re at it.
Hannah W
Interestingly that response Jamie comment was also spam disliked when I first came on the page this afternoon.
Look at the pot calling the kettle black.
MC trainee
Why didn’t you get offered an NQ position?
Genuinely asking, I’m 6 months away from qualification and very scared about the retention. I think I was a bit naive going into the whole process.
It’s only at this stage in the TC you realise all your fellow trainees are like that kid at school who would pretend not to do any homework and be getting straight A*s. Everyone is secretly trying to get ahead and get NQ offers…
GG
I had this experience too.
It was only when the talk of retention and qualification came up that some sly trainees revealed they already got NQ offers from multiple firms.
It feels like being in 2nd and 3rd year Uni again when everyone is trying to secure vac schemes and TCs. Hunger games central
Curious
Genuinely curious – how is that sly? Did they do it in an underhand way? Sounds to me like they knew it might be a tough market and did as much as they could to secure an NQ position.
@Curious
Wait until you start the TC. You won’t realise just how sly your colleagues can get if the right opportunity comes along.
Doing it virtually sort of gives you a barrier but in the office it’s a lot more obvious when your colleagues do things in an underhand way
GG
Yes, it was done in an underhand way.
They lied the entire time about not having any luck with NQ offers with external firms. Our NQ cohort have a WhatsApp group and were asking each other if they knew of any NQ positions elsewhere and they all denied it when a handful of them were using legal recruiters and didn’t want to share info about other NQ offers at other firms.
It was only during the qualification/retention discussion that they conveniently decided to bring it up.
You see, when you have multiple NQ offers and other firms want you, it gives your own firm incentive to offer you an NQ position in the department of your choice because it looks like you have options and obviously the firms want to hire the best.
The issue I have is they lied the entire time and were pretending they didn’t have a clue about which department they wanted to qualify and whether they wanted to stay internally or start as an NQ at another firm etc when they had the whole thing planned out all along.
Andrew
The training contract is basically like in school when people would lie they hadn’t done the homework or revised but they’re behind the scenes studying the hardest.
Long and short don’t let your fellow trainees get in your head and lead you astray…
Jay
How do trainees even secure multiple NQ offers elsewhere??
Turbophucker
Lmao they don’t. Lay off the ganja you moron
Ellis
Get in with legal recruiters right at the start of your TC. It’s never too early to be looking for external opportunities
David
Fellow trainees will push or support certain narratives in conversations that goes directly against what they’re actually doing in their own lives.
They will lie about being behind or struggling during in their seat when they are actually thriving.
They pretend they don’t get on with anyone in the office/department they are in when it isn’t true. They say their supervisor is horrible when again that isn’t true. They don’t want you to know that their supervisors and principals are rooting for them and being really supportive and will put in a good word for them when it comes to discussions around who is being retained on qualification.
Fellow trainees will try and lead you astray. I will give you an example. I was very adamant that I wanted to qualify in X department, and the fellow trainees knew about that because we all spoke during lunches and around the office here and there etc. This one fellow trainee was doing the same seat as me in that X department at the same time but we were in different offices In the floor. I got lucky because I happened to be sharing the office with the head of the department and most senior partner, whereas my fellow trainee was not. He kept coming into our office at random times during the day under the guise of having a conversation with me just so he could make he look bad in front of the partner with certain comments and show himself off. He also tricked me one time and tried to distract me by asking me to collect a bundle from the downstairs printing room whilst he was in my office and arranged a ‘lunch’ with the partner in my office behind my back. He has another partner in his office but was never interested in wooing him because at law firms you have to make networks with the ‘right’ people if you know what I mean. Anyways he said he was never interested in qualifying in the department we were in whereas he knew all along that I was, and then when it came to qualification – guess who got that one spot in the department… he did.
I have many many more stories and I’m sure if you speak to trainees or associates, they will also have similar stories about the competitiveness during the TC. People just don’t openly talk about it for some reason.
Harry
I always suspected it was like this amongst trainees but never heard stories from the horses mouth.
The insider gossip amongst trainees must be so interesting lol
You’ll go far
That fellow trainee of yours sounds like a proper turbokhunt. He’d fit right in at Freshfields or Jones Day.
@ you’ll go far
Trainees at Freshfields are the worst for toxic trainee culture and competitiveness.
Firms with the ‘scoring’ sheet for the TC end up having trainees fight tooth and nail to end up with lenient supervisors who score them highly.
Imagine your entire qualification and retention prospects coming down to a points based system. It’s ridiculous.
An 8 seat rotation is bound to be chaotic and competitive
@David
Don’t hate the player. Nothing stopped you from putting in more effort with that partner. Also nothing to say he isn’t allowed to try and get face time with one of the senior partners. Sounds like he just put in more effort than you to secure the department.
The print room stuff is shady but funny. Being coy about the seats you like is also standard.
@ anon above
Who said I didn’t put in more effort?
I put in so much more effort which is why it’s so frustrating.
I also outperformed on most of the tasks.
Sometimes the best candidate isn’t the one who gets the job and it sucks. From start time finish the entire TC was a game. Still, I wouldn’t throw anyone under the bus to get that NQ spot. Maybe I was too nice and should’ve played the same games back, but that’s not like me to do that.
Curious catherine
Why didn’t your firm retain you?
Was it due to bad performance or some other reason?
FlourPour
They won’t be far off mid-tier trainee salaries.
If you want to stay working in the law and don’t want to downgrade to being an NQ at a much smaller firm then you could do much worse than working as a paralegal for a year or two until the market picks up.
It’s certainly better than doing something entirely irrelevant (or nothing!) for a year and interviewers will be sympathetic. Just make sure you do something useful in the evenings to show you’re making good use of your time and are still driven. Paralegals work much better hours and it would be easy to fall back into the routine of having a social life and extracurricular aspirations.
2nd year trainee
“Paralegals have a life, don’t get used to it…” :/