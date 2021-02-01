Pupillage spots plummet amid COVID uncertainty
475 to 354
The number of pupillage spots plummeted last year as chambers grappled with the uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
New stats published as part of the Bar Standards Board’s (BSB) annual diversity report show that bar training spots tumbled from 475 to 354 in the 12 months to December 2020 — a reduction of 121 places. This is “substantially lower” than the five year average of 473 pupillage positions between 2015 and 2019, the regulator notes.
The data comes just months after the BSB warned there would likely be a drop in pupillage numbers over the next two years in response to the pandemic. It went on to predict the biggest drop would be in opportunities in areas of law most affected by COVID-enforced court closures, particularly criminal and family.
A number of leading commercial sets have since stepped in to provide emergency funding for pupillages that have been postponed or cancelled.
The drop in numbers only adds to the intense competition to secure pupillage. Last year’s recruitment round saw a whopping 2,142 barrister hopefuls submit at least one application via the Pupillage Gateway.
Anonymous
One big reason for this has been the massive over supply at the junior end of the Bar. A cull was always the risk in a downturn. The criminal bar is the worst, having taken a Luddite approach over the last decade to social forces leading to huge reductions in work. Talented potential entrants will be the victims when the inevitable “ladder up” reaction happens, as these figures show.
The push for more and more funding of pupillage is another factor too. As cutting one pupillage is a bigger cost saving now for tenants than it used to be.
Bazza
Are there junior criminal barristers sitting around without work? I doubt it. I suspect the issue is more with crushingly low rates for low-end magistrates’ / Crown Court work, irregular payment, expensive travel, and so on.
Shelf On The Elf
Nah, bro. Just gut common sense from you but utter crap. There has been a massive drop off in criminal hearings over the last 20 years, mainly because serious crime rates have dropped significantly but also for procedural reasons. And the response to cratering work? There have been more and more criminal barristers joining the profession year on year, with new entrants increasing by about 2% a year over the same period. Plummeting demand and increasing supply leads to terrible income. There needs to be a serious cull and hopefully that will be part of this bleeding’ “reset” treehuggers and third rate journalists keep rabbiting on about.