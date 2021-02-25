Tell me you’re a law student without telling me you’re a law student — our readers have their say

‘I’m 90% caffeine and 10% human’

How can you tell someone studies law? Well, if it isn’t obvious from their LinkedIn, Instagram bio, Tinder profile or mum’s proud Facebook posts, they’ll 100% tell you before you even need to ask.

With that in mind, we challenged our followers on Instagram to, ‘Tell me you’re a law student without telling me you’re a law student’.

With the post attracting over 500 comments, the responses did not disappoint. Here are 13 of our favourites.

1. R v Brown

Why law schools feel the need to kick off first year with a case about consensual sadomasochism escapes me. It’s almost as if they’re trying to warn us of the brutality of the legal industry before we enter into it.

2. Legal dramas have been ruined

Law and Order, How to Get Away with Murder, Suits, The Wire… so many shows that will never be the same again. A good legal drama just hits different when you’re subconsciously picking out the loopholes.

3. The inhumane amount of reading

To think, I used to class reading as a hobby…

4. The dreaded exceptions

Just when you’ve finally got your head around the constitution of a trust, then come the ten additional lectures on all the common law exceptions to the rule. Vom.

5. Donoghue v Stevenson

If you don’t check the bottom of the bottle before you start drinking, are you even a law student?

6. The incomparable stress levels

Let’s be honest, what do non-law students even have to stress about?

7. The infamous legal debates

If you know, you know.

8. The ultimate cop out answer

Who needs a training contract? This go-to line contains all the legal expertise you’ll ever need.

9. Carlill v Carbolic Smoke Ball Co

Can I get you a carbolic smoke ball for that cough?

10. Commercial awareness

What’s the point of studying law if you can’t casually flex your commercial awareness in everyday chit chat? Sure, that vac scheme interview might have flopped, but at least those endless hours spent flicking through The Financial Times aren’t going to waste.

11. OSCOLA referencing

If law school wasn’t hard enough already, they have to hit us with OSCOLA — the most awkward and time-consuming referencing format to exist. To those of you lucky enough to use Harvard referencing… don’t talk to us.

12. Casual caffeine addiction

I’ll drink anything that gets me through a 9am land law lecture.

13. The cat filter

Admit it, there’s times you wish you could say, ‘I’m not a law student’.