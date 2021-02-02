News

Top judge rocks incredible judicial face mask

Robe-inspired number features Lord Justice Nugee’s initials

A top judge has used a recent swearing-in ceremony to showcase their incredible robe-inspired face covering.

Sported by Lord Justice Nugee, who currently sits in the Court of Appeal of England and Wales, the fashionable face covering was designed specially for a recent swearing-in ceremony, whereby judges were required to wear their wigs, ceremonial robes and, in light of coronavirus, face masks.

According to specialist embroiderers Hawthorne and Heaney, it was commissioned by Nugee’s daughter, Rose, to make a bespoke mask that complimented the “ornate details” of his Court of Appeal gown. The extravagant (and washable) mask flaunts three shades of gold thread stitched onto black silk, as well as Nugee’s initials embellished on its side — “so no one could possibly mistake that it was theirs”.

At the ceremony, Nugee — who is married to Emily Thornberry, a barrister turned Labour MP — received praise from the Lord Chief Justice, Ian Burnett, who apparently recognised the “splendid” COVID-accessory in his speech.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen eye-catching legally-themed face coverings. As reported by Legal Cheek, face masks received the law treatment early into the COVID-crisis — albeit, nowhere near as dashing as Nugee’s bold statement piece.

The question remains: could this spark a fashionable face-mask frenzy among the nation’s top judges?

