Law-themed face masks are now a thing
😷 😷 😷
With face masks now part of daily life for many, it was only a matter of time before they received the law treatment.
Yes, that’s right. Numerous websites are capitalising on law students (and lawyers) love of the law with eye-catching legally-themed face coverings.
Take this rather fetching ‘Future Lawyer’ number for example.
Or how about this mask? Perfect for the criminal lawyer in your life.
Love law and unicorns? They’ve got you covered (sorry!)
Just graduated? Here’s the mask for you…
‘Everything’s on fire!’
The use of face coverings became mandatory in enclosed public spaces including supermarkets, banks and post offices on July 24. HM Courts & Tribunals Service is also asking members of the public to wear a face covering in communal parts of court buildings, although those giving evidence in the courtroom may be required to remove it temporarily.
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Mark
Tacky. Listen kids nobody will think your cool because you have I’m a past/future law student plastered on your face like a walking advertisement. Nor will it help you get that coveted training contract or pupillage.
The difference between great people and wannabes. Wannabes tell others how great they are. Great people have others automatically stating how great they are without saying a word themselves.
Jankaaaaa
My advise would be to stop criticizing funny and creative ideas, open up a dictionary and look for the word “entertainment” or “fun”. Then maybe you should practice a lil more and/or get rid of your complexes. Sometimes less is more. Less critique and more doing. Or if you plan to be negative, then rather don’t do anything and stay in your lil non-fun bubble. Ugh smarty-pants, not to mention.. someone who says “your instead of you’re”
Mark
I’ve done in my career. I don’t need to justify myself behind a keyboard. But congrats on finding this article entertaining.