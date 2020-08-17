Law-themed face masks are now a thing

😷 😷 😷

With face masks now part of daily life for many, it was only a matter of time before they received the law treatment.

Yes, that’s right. Numerous websites are capitalising on law students (and lawyers) love of the law with eye-catching legally-themed face coverings.

Take this rather fetching ‘Future Lawyer’ number for example.

Or how about this mask? Perfect for the criminal lawyer in your life.

Love law and unicorns? They’ve got you covered (sorry!)

Just graduated? Here’s the mask for you…

‘Everything’s on fire!’

The use of face coverings became mandatory in enclosed public spaces including supermarkets, banks and post offices on July 24. HM Courts & Tribunals Service is also asking members of the public to wear a face covering in communal parts of court buildings, although those giving evidence in the courtroom may be required to remove it temporarily.