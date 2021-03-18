News

A&O anticipates 40% home-working after lockdown

By Aishah Hussain on
23

Office will remain ‘incredibly important’ for culture and personal development, says magic circle firm

Allen & Overy anticipates its lawyers and staff will work remotely for around 40% of the time once the pandemic has passed.

The magic circle law firm is the latest to rethink its remote-working arrangements after Freshfields announced this week it is to bring in a new policy allowing lawyers and staff to work from home for up to 50% of the time.

A&O said it will continue with remote-working once lockdown restrictions have lifted and expects around 60% of work will be done from the office in the future.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Over the course of the last year we have proven the ability for most of us to work successfully from home, and we will continue to support our people to work flexibly on an ongoing basis.”

They continued:

“As we move forward we believe that the office will remain incredibly important in terms of preserving our culture and community and in providing a space for personal development.”

Legal Cheek’s Living Room Law virtual conference on 22 April: Secure your free place

Linklaters is the only other magic circle member to publicly reveal its post-COVID work plans. The firm confirmed in the summer that lawyers and staff can work remotely for up to 20-50% of the time as part of a new long-term global policy. Other City law firms have introduced similar hybrid work policies.

As law firms around the globe prepare to re-open their offices, some of our trainee and junior lawyer readers have expressed fears that a “two-tiered” profession may emerge: on the one hand are lawyers that choose to work in the office and on the other, those who choose to work from home.

“For me the issue is not whether you allow flexible working (that ship has sailed, it’s happening) but how you manage a team or firm that’s split between the office and home,” wrote one anonymous commenter. “It can be very tricky to ensure the members of the team who WFH feel equally included.”

Legal Cheek’s Living Room Law virtual conference on 22 April: Secure your free place

23 Comments

Herman

Do we really need to see multiple articles on firms WFH?

All of the recent articles on firms WFH could have been addressed in 1 article.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Oliver Q

It’s obvious they are running out of content. They have done for a long time now.

RoF don’t post articles daily but when they do it’s a lot more thorough and researched than LC.

This is becoming a website for kids and it’s sad because it had potential.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Conspiracy Theory

I’m convinced LC write many of the comments in the articles to spark a debate so they can use that as content for another article and the cycle repeats

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Joe

This is just lazy journalism at this point. How many times do we need to read the same old rubbish WFH policy nonsense

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Morrison

*yawns* boring stuff. Remember when Legal Cheek actually wrote interesting and helpful articles

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Eric

When was this???

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Hannah W

No one cares fgs

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Click bait central

This is another crappy article intended to provoke a debate in the comments section.

I hope no one falls for the bait

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Ed

No offence but this just isn’t news worthy. A complete non story.

(Watch Legal Cheek delete this comment like they do with all other comments that don’t suit their agenda lol)

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

THIS IS A SIGN

AVOID BPP and ULAW LIKE THE PLAGUE!!!!

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Allen & Overy is Garlic Bread

Allen & Overy is such a background firm. We all know they specialise in banking but besides from that it’s a side piece firm.

Reply Report comment
(4)(3)

Ray

Take it now or leave it
Now is all we get
Nothing promised, no regrets
Voulez-vous
Ain’t no big decision
You know what to do

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

bad gal Natasha Bedz

I got a pocket, got a pocketful of sunshine
I got a love and I know that it’s all mine, oh, oh-oh

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Jamie

People who are obsessed with Beyoncé are weirdos. What do you think?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Alex

“wrote one anonymous commenter”

The people who are commenting are providing more content for your articles than your own research.

I noticed the same thing in the last article.

What a joke.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

FlourPour

Please refer to: https://www.legalcheek.com/2021/03/freshfields-latest-to-let-lawyers-work-from-home-up-to-half-the-time/

and see that all points have already been raised in that comment section. Though, of course, banter of questionable quality about A&Os status as a “magic circle” firm and the relevance of such a distinction in the modern legal industry is always welcome.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Marcus

“freshfields-latest-to-let-lawyers-work-from-home-up-to-half-the-time”

“work-remotely-up-to-50-of-the-time-linklaters-tells-lawyers”

“norton-rose-fulbright-says-lawyers-can-wfh-half-the-time-after-covid/“

…. we get the picture

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Kirkland Sylense of the Lamboooo

Who wants to WFH when you can work in your supercar

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

US NQ

PE PE PE! OI OI OI! 😉

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Matilda W

To all the people reading this today can we please not have another debate on the WFH controversy.

It’s boring now

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

This comments section is diarrhoea.

I’m outie

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

A day late...

Why can’t you do one article a week or every two weeks, summarising law firms’ policies on WFH? Maybe a single article that is updated over time?

Also, Legal Cheek does not get its news from the horse’s mouth. This story came out on Legal Week yesterday. My guess is that someone on the staff team was just looking through the headlines of the actual legal press and decided to write about this because they don’t have anything better to do.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Misleading pic

A&O doesn’t use Macbooks
Actually no firm I am aware of does

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories