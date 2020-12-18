News

Norton Rose Fulbright says lawyers can WFH half the time after Covid

Norton Rose Fulbright has announced that all lawyers can work from home up to 50% of the time after the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.

The global law firm’s new policy, unveiled today, applies to all lawyers, including trainees, across the London office as well as all the firm’s other locations in Europe, Middle East and Asia.

NRF notes that it will be considering individual, team and client needs as it works to formalise the policies and protocols surrounding the new hybrid working model.

The shift towards an increased emphasis on remote working follows similar moves made recently by other major law firms. In November, Taylor Wessing announced a new remote working policy that would enable employees to work away from the office between 20-50% of the time. Earlier in the summer, Linklaters revealed one of the first formal moves to remote working 20-50% of the time as part of its new long-term global policy.

In a statement, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Peter Scott, managing partner of the Europe, Middle East and Asia region, said:

“Our people across EMEA have welcomed the extra flexibility of remote working but they also clearly value collaboration with colleagues and clients. We believe our new hybrid model will allow us to retain the best elements of remote and in-office working, providing our people with a more dynamic working environment.”

Regarding trainees specifically, the firm added:

“Our new approach will apply to trainees. However, we are mindful of the need for trainees to have meaningful supervision and training so we will develop protocols to ensure that these elements are fully supported in a hybrid working environment.”

Busker

Hard to know how everything will pan out next year but I have a sneaking suspicion that the old pressures to be seen at your desk may creep back in, particularly in very competitive environments like law firms where you are always fighting to stay within the pyramid. Enjoy WFH while it lasts!

FlourPour

What’s the point of face time when the people that matter are wfh too. Face time has turned into actual FaceTime™ now.

The partners are the ones making these decisions. They want to stay at home more than the juniors do. They’re all commuting from Surrey – it’s a half hour walk or 15 minute tube for me to get to the office. And they all have actual offices in their houses – I’ve been working in my bedroom for the past 9 months.

Trainee

If you work at NRF you may as well stay at home. Never forget they forced their staff to work five days a week on four days pay.

4th Seat Trainee

Totally agree. Still can anyone tell me more about NRF? Submitted my CV to Kirkland today, feel really good about it but am starting to think if I need to start looking at other firms too.

Kirkland NQ

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL

Truth

They didn’t tho did they. 4 days work for 4 days’ pay. Still crap tho.

Gordon Gekko

it makes no sense for trainees and junior assistants to Wfh.

They need to learn from people around them in all sorts of different ways. The more experience you get in the office the better you are able to fly solo in subsequent years.

Unlike ageing partners who are, after all, on a downwards trajectory.

A Little Advice...

Lol something has gone badly wrong with your decision making if you are applying to both Kirkland and Norton Rose. Difficult to think of two more different firms.

Common Sense

Any trainee who thinks it’s a good idea to continue working at home half the time post-Covid is nuts. It’s generally fine for more experience people, but trainees need to have other lawyers around them to learn properly, otherwise it’s basically out of sight, out of mind.

NRF interviews

On the topic of NRF, can I put out a feeler for if anyone else found they were absolute ars*holes at interview? Heard a few similar experiences to mine.

For the avoidance of doubt, I don’t mean the usual grilling that’s to be expected, just e.g. unwelcoming from the off, second interviewer walking in late halfway through with no apology, no interest in the interviewee or what they know about the firm, really niche legal questions for non-law applicants etc etc

Kirkland NQ

That’s a clear sign of the pumped, sweaty senior associate. He probably didn’t mean to be rude, but thought that he’s wasting his precious billable hours doing some interview with a pinhead he doesn’t care one bit about. It’s unfortunately common all across the City at these squeezed, mid-market bucketshops.

On the other hand, when you interview at Kirkland, the two interviewers welcome you like an old friend they haven’t seen in a long time. Chomping on phat cigars, they stroll over to the corner office cooler and crack open a ice-cold bottle of vintage Krug for you to sample together with some Beluga caviar once you sit down in their enormous Italian leather armchairs. Not caring about stolid interview questions, quality banter usually ensues, and before you leave the room they often extend you the offer straight away, together with a few grams of finest Bolivian marching powder to assist you in travelling back home.

It’s the dream. It’s Kirkland.

