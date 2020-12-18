Norton Rose Fulbright says lawyers can WFH half the time after Covid

Applies to trainees as well

Norton Rose Fulbright has announced that all lawyers can work from home up to 50% of the time after the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.

The global law firm’s new policy, unveiled today, applies to all lawyers, including trainees, across the London office as well as all the firm’s other locations in Europe, Middle East and Asia.

NRF notes that it will be considering individual, team and client needs as it works to formalise the policies and protocols surrounding the new hybrid working model.

The shift towards an increased emphasis on remote working follows similar moves made recently by other major law firms. In November, Taylor Wessing announced a new remote working policy that would enable employees to work away from the office between 20-50% of the time. Earlier in the summer, Linklaters revealed one of the first formal moves to remote working 20-50% of the time as part of its new long-term global policy.

In a statement, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Peter Scott, managing partner of the Europe, Middle East and Asia region, said:

“Our people across EMEA have welcomed the extra flexibility of remote working but they also clearly value collaboration with colleagues and clients. We believe our new hybrid model will allow us to retain the best elements of remote and in-office working, providing our people with a more dynamic working environment.”

Regarding trainees specifically, the firm added: