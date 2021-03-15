News

BPP University to be sold ‘within weeks’, report claims

By CJ McKinney on
13

Private equity giant TDR Capital looks set to snap up law school

BPP University is reportedly on the cusp of being sold.

The website EducationInvestor Global reports that Asda-owning TDR Capital is in “advanced discussions” about snapping up BPP University and that a deal could be clinched “within weeks”, according to its sources. BPP declined to comment.

Like its major rival, The University of Law, BPP University and its law school is a private, for-profit institution owned by investors.

The ownership of BPP University proceeds up a chain of companies culminating in Apollo Global Management, a US-headquartered investment management and private equity outfit, according to records at Companies House.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Law School Most Lists

BPP last changed hands in 2009 for $607 million (then £373 million) but a reported sale attempt in 2019 was abandoned after no buyer came through. Apollo Global has $455 billion (£324 billion) under management.

TDR Capital owns a host of companies in the UK and beyond, including David Lloyd Leisure, Stonegate Pubs and half of the EG Group of petrol stations. It recently formed part of a consortium that bought Asda from Walmart, subject to clearance from the competition watchdog.

13 Comments

Bored, yo

Awww, why couldn’t it be sold to a demolition company?

(36)(0)

Anonymous

KER-F*CKIN-CHINGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG!!!

(8)(0)

Observe

The BPP case study is a great example of how private equity and educational institutions curdle. One simply has to look at the swathes of negative press and student complaints which BPP has received, especially in the last few years, to observe the detrimental impact that the ruthless pursuit of profit has had on an educational institution where students, including staff, should be treated with care and respect.

Yes make money out of education — if you can — but providing for students’ needs should always come first, before bottom line.

(31)(1)

GDL survivor, tormented by mice

“providing for students’ needs should always come first, before bottom line“

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL that was a good one mate. You’re talking about BPP here, have you ever been to the Waterloo campus building? 😂😂😂

(10)(1)

Observer

I was clearly saying that students’ needs should come before the bottom line and not that BPP actually put said needs before their bottom line. Thanks

(0)(0)

No skill, no care.

If BPP students filed group-litigation against BPP for this mess, they would have to disclose it to the purchasers – that would really f**k up their plans. I dare say even a Letter of Claim would suffice….

(2)(1)

tips@legalcheek.com

Wow, you must love BPP’s current management if you want to prevent them from selling BPP to someone who may manage it better.

(6)(0)

Genuine question

Why is PE allowed to profit from the education of future lawyers? Especially on a course like the LPC, which is used to educate a broad spectrum, from Kirkland PE nutjobs to family and criminal specialists. You’d think that it would be in the public interest to cut fees to boost accessibility or at least mandate that they be reinvested in student services and grants for students from lower-income households or students that want to go into lower-paying areas of law.

(6)(1)

FlourPour

Shareholder returns are the only public interest worth worrying about.

(1)(0)

Genuine question

Under this government? Pretty much.

(1)(0)

Anonymous

Blame the thick Brexit voters.

(1)(0)

Anon

Many moons ago, I tutored a child of one of these education PE barons.

I was brought in to teach English as a second language. Though the child was born in the UK, it couldn’t keep up with what was going on in the classroom and struggled to make friends, partly because there was absolutely no English being spoken at home.

They support a culture where if you have money, you can quite literally do whatever you want.

(3)(1)

Anon

You must be a wonderful tutor if you are accusing a child from a immigrant family (and his parents) for failing to make friends at school because of their knowledge of English.

Reply Report comment
Join the conversation

