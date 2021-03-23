DLA Piper targets 30% global female partnership by 2025

Linklaters ups gender diversity target after missing previous aim

DLA Piper is targeting a global female partnership of at least 30% by 2025, the firm has announced.

At present, the global law firm has a 21% female partnership, that it intends to increase to 30% within four years and double to at least 40% by 2030.

In addition, at least half of all its internal partner promotions will come from under-represented groups, which the statement says includes cultural heritage and ethnicity, gender and identity, disability and neurodiversity, background and social mobility, sexual orientation and people working part-time.

DLA Piper’s global co-chief executive officer, Simon Levine, said:

“The legal industry has long grappled with diversity and inclusion and good intentions alone will not get us to where we need to be. As well as simply being the right thing to do, ensuring a level playing field for everyone in our business and being representative of the communities we serve is critical in enabling the diversity of thought needed to help our clients solve complex problems and seize opportunities.”

He added: “Publicly stating our commitment means we are accountable. Achieving these goals will be only part of our journey, and we will continue on a path of setting goals for under-represented groups across the firm.”

DLA Piper joins a growing number of law firms committing to diversify their senior ranks.

Freshfields announced this month it is targeting a global partnership of at least 40% women by 2026. Meanwhile, magic circle rival Clifford Chance set a similar goal of at least 40% female partners globally but by 2030.

Linklaters announced today it is targeting a firm-wide female partnership of 40%. The magic circle firm failed to meet its previous aim of 30% between 2015 and 2020, with women accounting for 28% of all partner promotions on average during this period.

Charlie Jacobs, senior partner at Linklaters, said: “Ensuring gender equality is a global strategic priority for Linklaters. Our new gender diversity target will help us to build on our momentum and to further accelerate the pace of change, and is by no means our end goal as we strive for a more inclusive culture.”

He added:

“We will continue to challenge ourselves by setting stretching targets, measuring progress, and holding our leaders accountable.”

The diversity pledge comes as three female partners are said to be vying for the role of senior partner at the firm ahead of next month’s election.