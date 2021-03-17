News

Hogan Lovells retains 17 of 21 qualifying trainees

Hogan Lovells has published its spring 2021 retention score, revealing 17 of its 21 newly qualifying (NQ) trainee solicitors are staying at the firm.

The international law firm made 18 offers, 17 of which were accepted. With two NQs on fixed term deals, this hands Hogan Lovells a score of 81% or 71%, depending on how you interpret the numbers.

Seven NQs join the litigation, arbitration and employment team, four are finance bound, and two start lawyer life in corporate. A further two join the global regulatory department, one will be based in the firm’s international division in Paris, and the final associate is to go on client secondment.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2021 shows the latest group of recruits will start on a salary of £90,000, up from a year two trainee pay packet of £51,000. The firm, which offers around 50 TCs annually, pays year one trainees £46,000 a year.

Last week we reported that Hogan Lovells had become the latest City outfit to launch in Dublin, in a move which sees a number of its London lawyers relocating to the Irish capital. Asked at the time whether it had any plans to offer Irish TCs, a spokesperson told Legal Cheek that the firm “would not rule anything out if the right opportunity arises”.

Future Trainee @ Katten

Another Swiss Verein which pays far far less than US rates, but still manages to go toe-to-toe with the Magic Circle on NQ pay.

You heard it here first everybody – either go full US, or at least US tied Swiss Verein – it’s just as good, if not better than the MC or SC.

Meanwhile A&O, FF, CC, and LL are looking like clowns expanding into the US paying market rate salaries for Year 1 Associates ($190,000), and UK partners nickle-and-diming UK associates till 3-4 PQE.

Shut up loser

Doesn’t Katten pay NQs like £80k?

Warwick Student

Is Katten a top US law firm? I must admit that I have not seen it at our law fair but I might have missed the stand. Would the hours be easy there and would the social life be good?

sacheck

Dude, you’re going to be training at Katten. Show some self-awareness.

U wot

Does katten actually pay £80k to NQs?!

K&E boi

Rofl top whack 😀 😀 😀

Doubt

Depends on the firm. Some US firms are legitimate alternatives to MC to train in, at least in London. Latham is probably the best example. Others are far too small and specialised (even though they pretend otherwise by relying on a deal from 5 years ago).

If you’re going to end up at a meh firm like Gibson Dunn or whatever you might as well do a TC at a proper firm which is strong in most practice areas and jump ship once you’ve figured out your specialisation. That way you don’t have to force yourself to do ECM or M&A or PE for life if you don’t want to.

US Trainee

Agreed.

Currently training at a ‘mid tier’ US firm and the quality of work is really far below what I was expecting.

The high profile previous deals that you read about are one in every 5 year for some of these firms.

anon

name and shame. we need more transparency in this industry

Absolute top

Must be the top megabucks big law firm known as Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP.

2nd Year Law

Hey man, thanks for the honesty. I was wondering though, how in spite of doing below average work, they are able to pay their NQs around the same as what one would earn at an MC or SC firm?

I’m sure the work at MC & SC firms is much more sophisticated, but at the end of the day, aren’t you being paid approximately the same? Would really appreciate some clarification and your thoughts on this. Cheers!

Sophisticationnnnn

hahahah wow you are definitely buying way too into the Grad Rec talk if you believe the difference in work between a firm like Hogan Lovells and a firm like Travers has a large difference of ‘sophistication’.

John

Ew. PEP at SC firms was poor last year. I think Travers Smith was down 20% to around 1 mill. HL was up like 35% to 1.5 mill.

Titles of MC or SC do not automatically bring profitability. Some people need to understand that.

Titles are often used to lure in students with the idea of ‘sophisticated work’ so that they can be paid less and worked for much longer hours

US Trainee

A large part of it is down to the size of the firms. US firms with <10 trainees qualifying can afford to pay them 100k.

Some of these US firms have 1 person or less qualifying into each team per cycle, which makes it hardly surprising that they pay the money that they do.

A UK firm with 30+ trainees per year could the same but it doesn’t make sense to.

Anonymous

But does Hogan Lovells count as a ‘proper firm’ to do a decent training at so as to allow you to jump once you’ve figured out your specialism?

24/7 TCLA Maniac & Private Equity Enthusiast

WILLKIE! WILLKIE! WILLKIE! 🕺

PE! PE! PE! 💰

KIRKLAND! KIRKLAND! KIRKLAND! 🛫

ALL I WANT IS FAT STACKS & AN APARTMENT IN THE WEST END! 🤑

IN SHORT . . . . 🎶 FOR ME IT’S PRIVATE EQUITY OR BUST! 🏢 😉

Kirkland 1PQE

Lmao back to your textbooks fresher, thx for the heh.

Hogies

Hogan Lovells has had consistently low retention for the past few waves. Are they just not trying to keep trainees anymore?

Sucks to train at a firm that’s probably not gonna try too hard to retain you.

Wogan Movells

Their spring 2020 retention of 19 of 27 should have received a lot more backlash than it did

Togan Povells

And just two in corporate? Is it that the firm’s corporate department is sinking or just that nobody wants to be in corporate there?

Future trainee

Where does HL sit in the SC?

stop reading the lawyer

Nowhere because ‘SC’ is a pointless and out of date term that encompasses everything from two-office firms like Travers and Macs to behemoths like HL and HSF

SC police

It doesn’t because it is not a SC firm. The ‘official’ SC is Macs, Travers, HSF, BCLP and Ashurst.

But anyways don’t worry about where it “sits’ just worry about its strength in a number of practice areas, training quality, quality of work and clients and feedback structure. (plus overall word of mouth about the firm culture is key if you can find it).

stop reading the lawyer

HSF and BCLP were never seen as ‘true’ SC members.

SJ Berwin merged to become KWM. Don’t mix it up.

“The Lawyer initially named only Ashurst, Macfarlanes, SJ Berwin and Travers Smith as the silver circle’s four core members. Herbert Smith – at that point stuck in a sterile European alliance with Gleiss Lutz and Stibbe and with only small outposts in Moscow, the Middle East and Hong Kong – was semi-included as being an “internationalist with silver circle traits”. Berwin Leighton Paisner (BLP), meanwhile, was only on the fringes as a kind of ‘associate member’. “Not yet well enough established to merit full membership” was our verdict.”

https://www.thelawyer.com/silver-circle-law-firms/

city sol

Rofl who even reads this kaka shet the Lawyer keeps writing. Complete non-entity obscure publication.

Tommy

@ SC police

This is just objectively wrong.

Also, many people nowadays define ‘SC’ as:
Macfarlanes
Travers
Mischons
Slaughters (though it’s still seen as a step above the rest)

Reply Report comment
(4)(6)

Doh

This discussion shows that the term SC is meaningless.

Tommy what's good

Either way Hogan Loves isn’t a SC is it so what you lot arguing about

More scoops than a protein shake

Wrong. Mischon isn’t SC and neither is Slaughters. At least get your shit right if you’re going to correct someone.

ll

@11.16 am

source? “trust me bro”

Goon

This the gooniest chat I’ve ever seen in days my guys.

Mans out here a bunch of loons innit I bet ya ain’t none of got a TC fam

Just wafflin’ smoke

Lmaobantah

Haha I was thinking the exact same thing. The LC gimp squad is greased up and out in force today, I hope they keep the porkies coming.

Unknown

You train at a firm like this because want to qualify in an area they are known for, but don’t really want to stick around when it’s all said and done. The training will be pretty good, but you’ll have to jump ship on NQ. No point hanging around if you’re able to leverage your training elsewhere to a better quality of work and compensation.

