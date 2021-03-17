Hogan Lovells retains 17 of 21 qualifying trainees

Two on fixed term deals

Hogan Lovells has published its spring 2021 retention score, revealing 17 of its 21 newly qualifying (NQ) trainee solicitors are staying at the firm.

The international law firm made 18 offers, 17 of which were accepted. With two NQs on fixed term deals, this hands Hogan Lovells a score of 81% or 71%, depending on how you interpret the numbers.

Seven NQs join the litigation, arbitration and employment team, four are finance bound, and two start lawyer life in corporate. A further two join the global regulatory department, one will be based in the firm’s international division in Paris, and the final associate is to go on client secondment.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2021 shows the latest group of recruits will start on a salary of £90,000, up from a year two trainee pay packet of £51,000. The firm, which offers around 50 TCs annually, pays year one trainees £46,000 a year.

Last week we reported that Hogan Lovells had become the latest City outfit to launch in Dublin, in a move which sees a number of its London lawyers relocating to the Irish capital. Asked at the time whether it had any plans to offer Irish TCs, a spokesperson told Legal Cheek that the firm “would not rule anything out if the right opportunity arises”.