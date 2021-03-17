Hogan Lovells retains 17 of 21 qualifying trainees
Two on fixed term deals
Hogan Lovells has published its spring 2021 retention score, revealing 17 of its 21 newly qualifying (NQ) trainee solicitors are staying at the firm.
The international law firm made 18 offers, 17 of which were accepted. With two NQs on fixed term deals, this hands Hogan Lovells a score of 81% or 71%, depending on how you interpret the numbers.
Seven NQs join the litigation, arbitration and employment team, four are finance bound, and two start lawyer life in corporate. A further two join the global regulatory department, one will be based in the firm’s international division in Paris, and the final associate is to go on client secondment.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2021 shows the latest group of recruits will start on a salary of £90,000, up from a year two trainee pay packet of £51,000. The firm, which offers around 50 TCs annually, pays year one trainees £46,000 a year.
Last week we reported that Hogan Lovells had become the latest City outfit to launch in Dublin, in a move which sees a number of its London lawyers relocating to the Irish capital. Asked at the time whether it had any plans to offer Irish TCs, a spokesperson told Legal Cheek that the firm “would not rule anything out if the right opportunity arises”.
Future Trainee @ Katten
Another Swiss Verein which pays far far less than US rates, but still manages to go toe-to-toe with the Magic Circle on NQ pay.
You heard it here first everybody – either go full US, or at least US tied Swiss Verein – it’s just as good, if not better than the MC or SC.
Meanwhile A&O, FF, CC, and LL are looking like clowns expanding into the US paying market rate salaries for Year 1 Associates ($190,000), and UK partners nickle-and-diming UK associates till 3-4 PQE.
Doesn’t Katten pay NQs like £80k?
Warwick Student
Is Katten a top US law firm? I must admit that I have not seen it at our law fair but I might have missed the stand. Would the hours be easy there and would the social life be good?
sacheck
Dude, you’re going to be training at Katten. Show some self-awareness.
U wot
Does katten actually pay £80k to NQs?!
K&E boi
Doubt
Depends on the firm. Some US firms are legitimate alternatives to MC to train in, at least in London. Latham is probably the best example. Others are far too small and specialised (even though they pretend otherwise by relying on a deal from 5 years ago).
If you’re going to end up at a meh firm like Gibson Dunn or whatever you might as well do a TC at a proper firm which is strong in most practice areas and jump ship once you’ve figured out your specialisation. That way you don’t have to force yourself to do ECM or M&A or PE for life if you don’t want to.
US Trainee
Agreed.
Currently training at a ‘mid tier’ US firm and the quality of work is really far below what I was expecting.
The high profile previous deals that you read about are one in every 5 year for some of these firms.
anon
name and shame. we need more transparency in this industry
Absolute top
Must be the top megabucks big law firm known as Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP.
2nd Year Law
Hey man, thanks for the honesty. I was wondering though, how in spite of doing below average work, they are able to pay their NQs around the same as what one would earn at an MC or SC firm?
I’m sure the work at MC & SC firms is much more sophisticated, but at the end of the day, aren’t you being paid approximately the same? Would really appreciate some clarification and your thoughts on this. Cheers!
Sophisticationnnnn
hahahah wow you are definitely buying way too into the Grad Rec talk if you believe the difference in work between a firm like Hogan Lovells and a firm like Travers has a large difference of ‘sophistication’.
John
Ew. PEP at SC firms was poor last year. I think Travers Smith was down 20% to around 1 mill. HL was up like 35% to 1.5 mill.
Titles of MC or SC do not automatically bring profitability. Some people need to understand that.
Titles are often used to lure in students with the idea of ‘sophisticated work’ so that they can be paid less and worked for much longer hours
US Trainee
A large part of it is down to the size of the firms. US firms with <10 trainees qualifying can afford to pay them 100k.
Some of these US firms have 1 person or less qualifying into each team per cycle, which makes it hardly surprising that they pay the money that they do.
A UK firm with 30+ trainees per year could the same but it doesn’t make sense to.
Anonymous
But does Hogan Lovells count as a ‘proper firm’ to do a decent training at so as to allow you to jump once you’ve figured out your specialism?
24/7 TCLA Maniac & Private Equity Enthusiast
Kirkland 1PQE
