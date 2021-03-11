News

Linklaters adopts code to protect employees with afro hair

By Aishah Hussain on
9

‘Hair discrimination remains a source of racial injustice for black people in the UK’, says magic circle firm

Linklaters is one of the first major law firms to adopt a ‘black hair code’ to protect the rights of staff who wear afro hairstyles in the workplace.

The code will be embedded into the magic circle firm’s dress code policy to explicitly protect black employees who come to work with natural hair and protective hairstyles.

Despite hair being a protected racial characteristic under the Equalities Act 2010, Linklaters said hair discrimination remains a source of racial injustice for black people in the UK.

David Martin, global diversity partner at Linklaters, said: “At Linklaters we are committed to being home to a culture and environment in which racial, ethnic, cultural and religious identities are celebrated and individuals feel comfortable to bring their whole selves to work. We pride ourselves on our values of respect, integrity and inclusion and stand against all forms of racism and discrimination.”

The hair code was developed by the Halo Collective, an organisation that works with schools, businesses and individuals to end hair discrimination. The Halo Code seeks to protect afro-textured hair worn in all styles including, but not limited to, afros, locs, twists, braids, cornrows, fades, hair straightened through the application of heat or chemicals, weaves, wigs, headscarves, and wraps.

A number of organisations have adopted the Halo Code, including Fladgate and Spire Barristers, as well as consumer goods company Unilever and retailers M&S and New Look.

A recent study found that one in five black women feel societal pressure to straighten their hair for work. The issue has been raised in Legal Cheek‘s career conundrums in the past when an anonymous training contract hunter questioned corporate law firms’ “unspoken hairstyle policy”.

9 Comments

Resident SJW

As long as it ain’t blue, purple or pink no one should have issues with anyone’s hair.

Celeraic

Just so I’m not accused of being facetious, I do wholeheartedly approve of this.

As a man with Celtic and Norse heritage, however, would I be OK to come to work with long hair now?

Mixed Race and Gets It

Great stuff Linklaters. There are many reasons why this decision is important.

People don’t realise that ‘straightening’ Afro hair is not as simple as using a pair of hot hair straighteners.

It requires relaxers with powerful chemicals that can potentially lead to skin burns. Relaxed hair does not respond well to sweat and also requires money to maintain a straight look.

Imagine having to risk chemical burns, because an employer insists on you having your hair in a certain way. These are risks that people from other races don’t face in within the same job.

I remember hearing lawyers as recently as 10 years ago making horrible comments about Afro hair; I remember one barrister asking out loud if a BAME person was able to use a hairbrush.

Very happy to see how much the world has changed in such a short space of time.

Just interested

Would the people down voting this comment like to explain why, esp by leaving their real name?

Anonymous

I find it hard to believe that anyone in corporate law firms age been told that they should go home or can’t progress because of their natural hair. Is this really a solution, or is the problem a bit more fabricated than people would like to admit. And before people attack me, no I’m not white I’m bame (but not black)

Anon

I can’t speak for official communication regarding hair but I’ve witnessed black female colleagues have their hair commented on continuously by team members, with some people even touching etc. without asking. It’s gross behaviour.

Anon

This is genuinely helpful. It’s a bit absurd that for black men the only conventionally business appropriate hairstyle is a military-esque shave job and for black women its chemical straightening or a wig.

Commentator

Meaningless virtue signalling. Hire a more diverse intake and use quotas for senior-level lawyers. Pay support & services staff better. The two types of policy are obviously not mutually exclusive, but I can’t help but think that all the ‘progressive’ policies are the ones that are cheap, easy to implement and carry zero risk to the business. It’s easy to rewrite a sentence in a document, not as easy to fundamentally re-evaluate the importance of academics and ‘polish’ in your recruitment procedure. Or to change the recruitment procedure so that it can’t be ‘gamed’ by (generally un-diverse) candidates from top unis who can ask their mates about what came up and access the best careers services/alumni networks in the country.

Timothy

I long for the day of accommodations for the disabled like this. May be in for a long wait.

