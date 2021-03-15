Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

New anti-protest bill raises profound concern and alarm, human rights groups say [The Guardian]

Fat cat lawyers will be banned from mounting last-ditch appeals to stop foreign criminals being booted out of Britain [The Sun]

Buckingham Palace hires law firm to investigate Meghan Markle bullying claims [Evening Standard]

Dominic Raab attacks Iran over second trial for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe [The Telegraph]

Donald Trump ‘will be charged within days’, Watergate lawyer predicts [Metro]

Full police probe into Leo Varadkar GP pay leak [Belfast Telegraph]

Second Georgetown Law professor leaves university over ‘racist’ Zoom video [New York Post]

Lawyer who spent 5 months planning an elaborate fake trial to propose to his girlfriend finally marries two years later after delaying the wedding three times due to the pandemic [Mail Online]

“I mean working 15 hour days at a camping table at the foot of my bed does not help to be honest.” [Legal Cheek comments]

