Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
New anti-protest bill raises profound concern and alarm, human rights groups say [The Guardian]
Fat cat lawyers will be banned from mounting last-ditch appeals to stop foreign criminals being booted out of Britain [The Sun]
Buckingham Palace hires law firm to investigate Meghan Markle bullying claims [Evening Standard]
Dominic Raab attacks Iran over second trial for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe [The Telegraph]
Donald Trump ‘will be charged within days’, Watergate lawyer predicts [Metro]
Full police probe into Leo Varadkar GP pay leak [Belfast Telegraph]
Second Georgetown Law professor leaves university over ‘racist’ Zoom video [New York Post]
Lawyer who spent 5 months planning an elaborate fake trial to propose to his girlfriend finally marries two years later after delaying the wedding three times due to the pandemic [Mail Online]
Law abider
What alarms me is that a sensible restriction on protests to protect lives during a pandemic was utterly ignored by the police last night by allow a non-distanced “lie-in” protest with hundreds in close proximity.
Last summer during BLM there were only a couple of hundred new cases of covid being registered per day. Right now the UK has between 150-200k cases a week and the prevalent UK variation is far more infectious and deadly than it was in Summer 2020.
I am appalled that the police stood by and let these gatherings happen.