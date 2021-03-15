Monday morning round-up

Round-up

Legal news stories

New anti-protest bill raises profound concern and alarm, human rights groups say [The Guardian]

Fat cat lawyers will be banned from mounting last-ditch appeals to stop foreign criminals being booted out of Britain [The Sun]

Buckingham Palace hires law firm to investigate Meghan Markle bullying claims [Evening Standard]

Dominic Raab attacks Iran over second trial for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe [The Telegraph]

Donald Trump ‘will be charged within days’, Watergate lawyer predicts [Metro]

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Full police probe into Leo Varadkar GP pay leak [Belfast Telegraph]

Second Georgetown Law professor leaves university over ‘racist’ Zoom video [New York Post]

Lawyer who spent 5 months planning an elaborate fake trial to propose to his girlfriend finally marries two years later after delaying the wedding three times due to the pandemic [Mail Online]

“I mean working 15 hour days at a camping table at the foot of my bed does not help to be honest.” [Legal Cheek comments]

2 Comments

Law abider

What alarms me is that a sensible restriction on protests to protect lives during a pandemic was utterly ignored by the police last night by allow a non-distanced “lie-in” protest with hundreds in close proximity.

Last summer during BLM there were only a couple of hundred new cases of covid being registered per day. Right now the UK has between 150-200k cases a week and the prevalent UK variation is far more infectious and deadly than it was in Summer 2020.

I am appalled that the police stood by and let these gatherings happen.

Barrister Jesus Saves The Day

Believe me, you have no idea just how much these ‘fat cat’ barristers make from last-ditch immigration work.

But LOOK!!! They once gave a WHOLE HOUR worth of their billings to charity!!

Didn’t even notice it – such lovely chaps!!

And everyone clapped on Twitter.

