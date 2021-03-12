Slaughter and May retains 38 of 41 spring qualifying trainees

Result of 93%

Slaughter and May has become the latest magic circle law firm to reveal its spring 2021 trainee retention score.

Slaughters confirmed 39 of its 41 newly qualifying (NQ) solicitors received offers, and 38 accepted. This hands the firm, which recruits around 80 trainees annually, a solid retention result of 93%. It confirmed none are on fixed-term contracts

Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List 2021 shows its fresh faced associates will start on a salary £90,500 — down slightly from a pre-COVID high of £92,000. Meanwhile trainees receive a recently improved salary of £47,000 in year one, rising to £52,500 in year two.

Today’s result matches the firm’s autumn 2020 score, which saw it retain 38 of its 41 new recruits — or 93%.

Slaughters is now the fourth member of the MC to reveal its spring 2021 score, with Linklaters and Allen & Overy both posting 92%, and Clifford Chance recording a result of 88%. Freshfields is yet to go public with its spring outcome.