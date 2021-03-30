New speakers announced for Living Room Law virtual conference

Remote-working pioneers from Re:link Linklaters, Peerpoint by Allen & Overy, Level and Hardwicke will join our previously announced speakers from Travers Smith and Hogan Lovells

Further speakers have been announced today for Legal Cheek’s Living Room Law virtual conference.

Taking place on the afternoon of Thursday 22 April, the virtual conference will feature a series of virtual talks by solicitors and barristers who are doing things differently — in some cases combining law with another passion, in others working from unconventional locations.

The speakers announced today

• Salome Coker, Re:link Linklaters finance lawyer, who balances her legal work with her ventures as a creative entrepreneur and artist

• Martin Laing, Re:link Linklaters’ senior client development manager

• Deepak Sitlani, partner in capital markets at Linklaters

• Alexandra Gladwell, senior commercial litigation lawyer, who launched a legal consulting career with Peerpoint by Allen & Overy in 2015

• Lisa Mulley, senior lawyer with a diversity of experience gained from working in a magic circle law firm, in-house in financial services and as a legal consultant to Peerpoint by Allen & Overy

• Morris Bentata, sports lawyer, co-founder of Level, dad of three, author and speaker, working flexibly since 2015

• Rowena Samarasinhe, commercial sports lawyer at Level, business owner, splits her time between London and Verbier, working from anywhere since 2017

• James Hall, barrister at Hardwicke specialising in commercial and property litigation, who has been running his practice whilst living in Wales

The speakers announced earlier this month

• Anjalee Mead, project finance lawyer working remotely from Zimbabwe including via Re:link Linklaters as a consultant

• Lucy Jay, consultant in Travers Smith‘s dispute resolution team, who has been working remotely from rural Scotland since 2010

• Alex Wade, lawyer, journalist, author and surfer, who is currently working remotely from the South of France for Reviewed & Cleared

• Penny Angell, UK managing partner at Hogan Lovells

In a session featuring representatives from Re:link Linklaters, Anjalee Mead (project finance lawyer working remotely from Zimbabwe) will be joined by Salome, Martin and Deepak. The speakers will come together to offer insight into how agile working has impacted the work of Re:link Linklaters, how lawyers within the platform balance their legal work with other interesting business ventures, and to shine light on the relationship between Re:link Linklaters.

Alexandra and Lisa from Peerpoint by Allen & Overy, and Morris and Rowenda from Level, will come together in a separate session dedicated to the impact of agile working on flexible lawyering platforms. With each platform operating in entirely different areas of law, one in commercial services and the other in sports; technology and media, this session will cover a variety of experiences and approaches.

James will be joining speakers Lucy Jay (consultant in Travers Smith‘s dispute resolution team), Penny Angell (UK managing partner at Hogan Lovells) and Alex Wade (lawyer, journalist, author and surfer) in our final session of the conference. With substantial experience working in-house in an international law firm, James has gained insight into the workings of large solicitors’ firms and their corporate clients. He has since returned to Chambers from the comfort of his Welsh homeland.

