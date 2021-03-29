News

Pupillage: Bar leaders urged to stop ‘shameful’ rejection by silence

Aspiring barrister Noah Gifford describes common practice among chambers as ‘insulting’ in open letter

An aspiring barrister has called on bar leaders to stop the practice of chambers rejecting pupillage candidates by silence.

In an open letter to the director-general of the Bar Standards Board (BSB), Mark Neale, and chair of the bar, Derek Sweeting QC, pupillage seeker Noah Gifford describes the common practice among chambers as “shameful and damaging to the integrity of the profession”.

“Aspiring barristers pour their heart and soul, as well as lots of time, into each and every application,” Bristol law student Gifford explains. “I believe that it is insulting to that effort when a chambers does not make the effort to notify an aspiring barrister that they have been unsuccessful.”

The bar hopeful suggests an “easy and proportionate solution” would be to send a generic email to all unsuccessful candidates, “which, while never pleasant to receive, will always be appreciated”.

Gifford was prompted to pen the open letter after discovering he’d been rejected by a set via a post on an internet message board. He writes:

“For example, yesterday, 28 March 2021, it came to my knowledge that a non-gateway commercial chambers that I applied to, in compliance with all the relevant procedures and timeframes, sent out their first-round interview invitations on 5 March 2021. I acquired this information not via the chambers, instead through a The Student Room discussion board.”

The wannabe barrister goes on to urge BSB bigwig Neale to “create a regulatory requirement for chambers to always notify candidates, at the earliest practicable date, of the outcomes of their application”.

It’s worth noting, however, not all chambers reject by silence, with many informing pupillage hunters in writing if they’ve been unsuccessful. A number even offer candidates feedback as and when requested.

A BSB spokesperson told Legal Cheek:

“The Bar Standards Board is firmly committed to ensuring that pupillage recruitment is fair. We believe that applicants for pupillage should not only be told whether or not they have been successful but should also be given feedback. Both our Authorisation Framework for those offering pupillage and our Bar Qualification Manual strongly encourage the giving of feedback to candidates for pupillage as an example of best practice. Our commitment to fair recruitment is also why we have introduced a mandatory recruitment timetable this year so that applicants are better placed to make informed decisions about any offers they have received.”

The Bar Council has been approached for comment.

But this isn’t the first time chambers have been urged to speak up. Last year junior barrister Malvika Jaganmohan called for an end to the practice, arguing that even busy chambers should manage to cobble together a sensitive rejection email template.

Anon

Is Mr Gifford happy for the added costs of this to be deducted from pupillage awards? Bet he isn’t!

Hey big spender

Not the added costs of a junior clerk spening 5 minutes firing off a mail merge “sorry not sorry email”! However will the chancery bar survive?!

The Voice of the People

The entire rejection process could be automated in Mailchimp with less than 5 minutes work. Stop being so bloody arrogant and churlish. It’s about time the Bar pulled itself into the 21st century and started acting with a bit of common courtesy.

Anonymous

Could the Voice of the People please learn how to use apostrophes?

Anon 2

Anon, what a stupid comment.

Yes, it is embarrassing behaviour

Well done for speaking up Noah.

I don’t buy the excuse that barristers don’t have ‘time’ to reply.

If you have the time to write 10,000 tweets on Twitter, you have the time to send a form letter to rejected candidates.

Archibald Pomp O'City

Your comments would be more credible if you were not prone to using exaggeration for dramatic effect.

Man

Some chambers go through applications in batches. So just because someone on a forum has been invited to interview does not mean everyone else has been rejected by silence; chambers might still be going through applications.

Some chambers also take a little longer to send out the rejection emails. So it’s not necessarily rejection by silence but a slightly delay in receiving the rejection. This delay is what some students see as silence.

Noping Out

I made over 50 pupillage applications in my time. Many chambers wouldn’t bother writing to reject candidates, including one whose Head of Chambers has notoriously been brought before the BSB multiple times. This has very little to do with working in ‘batches’.

Who can students complain to? What do barristers have to fear? They know students are on the very bottom rung of the ladder, and act accordingly.

Reply Report comment
Man

Lol if you’ve applied to chambers where the head of chambers is frequently pulled before BSB then what did you expect?

My experience of applying to 50+ chambers is that chambers take their sweet time with sending out rejections or updating the status on gateway, but none of the chambers I applied to failed to reply. Maybe that’s because of the chambers I was targeting.

Chambers should be obliged to reply to all applicants. No excuse for not replying other than laziness. For me it says a lot about the sort of chambers not replying, and I wouldn’t want to join them.

Archibald Pomp O'City

Thank you for this scintillating counter-argument, Roger Irrelevant. I suspect that Noah is not petitioning on behalf of people who DO receive replies, albeit late ones. He is not promoting on behalf of punctuality, nor taking up the cudgels for good timekeeping, nor taking on tardiness. I think your best contribution from this point would be silence.

Just Anonymous

This shouldn’t be up for debate.

Chambers should have the courtesy to let rejected candidates know that they have been rejected.

As suggested, a pro forma email is perfectly sufficient. The point is simply to let the candidate know where they stand.

The excuse that barristers don’t have the time doesn’t wash. This sort of task could easily be conducted by admin staff.

Archibald Pomp O'City

Do you actually have anything substantive to add, instead of repeating the points already made in the petition?

Reply Report comment
Cynic

A cynic might think he’s is seeking some cheap publicity. Why not just write directly and confidentially to the BSB (rather than e.g. explicitly saying at the end of the letter that it will be forwarded to LC)? One feels perhaps that a failure to exercise judgment / discretion would let him down at the bar.

The Poor Judgment Comes From The Silence

Because private letters can be used as loo paper?

Reply Report comment
Archibald Pomp O'City

Of course he’s seeking publicity, but thank you for your analysis, Captain Obvious. Your observation is hardly edgy or even astute. He even states at the end of the petition (which you clearly haven’t read) that he is going to forward it to LC and social media. It’s a petition, to get publicity for his concerns. What did you expect him to do, send letters privately?

Anon1

This wasn’t well judged, at all.

1. I wouldn’t dream of sending an open letter to the Chair of the Bar making a series of public demands. It gives the impression of giving an ultimatum/trying to embarrass the Bar Council – why not just write privately in the first instance?

2. The whole thing feels and looks like a publicity bid, i.e. sending it to Legal Cheek before the actual recipient.

3. Suggesting it “undermines the integrity of the profession” is just sententious drivel – rejection by silence is a bad and unpleasant practice, which made me very cross/upset at the time, but this hyperbole just makes you look silly to the reader

4. Would it have been wise to get pupillage somewhere before publicly criticising the chambers’ you’re applying to for their recruitment procedures?

FacePalm

How many times a day do barristers exercise ‘poor discretion’ and publicly tweet every minutiae of their lives and opinions on everything from Brexit to the strength of their hangovers??

They don’t care what their clients or solicitors think.

We’d have no practicing barristers left if we were to kick out all those that tweeted embarrassing or sanctimonious drivel on Twitter multiple times a day.

Colonel Useful

Barristers should just get off Twitter.

Archibald Pomp O'City

Learn how to use apostrophes before sending your sophomoric drivel to a forum for adolescent legal readers.

Anonlylylylon

God knows we’d never hear the end of it if someone on Tinder ghosted a barrister.

The arrogance some of them have towards other people is staggering.

Anonymouse

Tinder is full of male barristers that actually put “barrister” (and often their chambers) on their profile. Been ghosted by several of them 🙁

However, the guy with a collection of semi nude “sexy” shots that included in his profile how he’s currently looking for pupillage and how “non vanilla” he is…I sent those to all my friends in various chambers just in case any of them are on your pupillage committee. You’re welcome!

Generation Drynites is at it again!

❄️

Nada

If you listen closely, it isn’t silence. It’s the world’s smallest violin.

Applicant

A favourite this year was a Chambers that invited pupillage applications, outside of gateway with a form with several bespoke questions including a 400 word case summary before telling applicants last week that they have concluded they cannot offer pupillage after all, owing to the uncertainty of the pandemic and issues with their accommodation.

Archibald Pomp O'City

400 words! The tragedy. A whole minute’s work.

Barrister to the north of Carey Street

You are thinned skin and making us look bad. Just pipe down.

Forrest

I agree but it’s jarring to see him suggest PFOs as the solution.

Who teach law at Bris?

What a pathetic little man? How could such a duty to inform someone his application is unsuccessful arises in this situation? The Chamber didn’t send him a letter inviting him apply its pupilage in the first place. The Chamber didn’t ask him to wait for its reply too.

Even a suspect enjoys the basic right of silence, a Chamber has a duty to reply any application/ enquiry it receives? This will definitely open a floodgate.

whotfisthisdude

Who?

Fed Up

Please stop falling over yourselves to defend this archaic recruitment practice. They have an online system that facilitates sending a rejection email in seconds, there is absolutely no excuse. How on earth are these people allowed near clients when they show such disrespect to students who have taken hours filling out their application forms?

If you can’t recruit decently, don’t.

This year already we’ve had one top chambers send everyone invites to interview, then send two follow up emails explaining they’re actually rejected. Then another chambers pull out days before they were due to send invites. Hundreds of RBS. Gateway updating to unsuccessful with no email – which takes seconds. We are constantly told by barristers to stay off the student room…well, that’s the only place we’re getting any information from some of you.

Good on you for speaking up Noah. Chambers need to behave decently towards applicants and get better tech if they really don’t know how to send an email or do a mail merge. It’s pathetic.

Str8talker

Definitely agree all chambers should at lease send a rejection email if a candidate fails the application stage. And if the candidate makes it to an interview and is rejected, they should be at least warranted some feedback. Sadly, this is not the case. Sort of shows just how unprofessional the Bar is. Bit of shite show to be honest.

