Two women lead Law Society for first time

I. Stephanie Boyce and Lubna Shuja also first people of colour to hold top two roles at solicitors’ body

The Law Society of England and Wales has announced the appointment of Lubna Shuja as vice-president which means two women are now at the helm of the solicitors’ body. This comes after I. Stephanie Boyce was installed as president last week.

The appointments mark the first time a sitting president and their VP are both women, a spokesperson for the Law Society confirmed, and could also be the first time we get two consecutive female presidents when Boyce hands over the reins to Shuja in 2022.

It’s also the first time two people of colour have held the top two roles in the organisation’s history.

Boyce worked as an in-house solicitor and went on to set-up her own consultancy, while Shuja is a solicitor and mediator at a law firm in Birmingham.

“I am thrilled to be elected to this position and I look forward to facing the challenges ahead and working alongside the other office holders and staff,” Shuja said on her appointment today. “I am proud to be a solicitor and am keenly aware of the issues facing our profession and the public at this exceptionally difficult time.”

“I look forward to working with Stephanie during her 18-month term and will support her as she implements her three-point plan increasing diversity, addressing the role of technology in access to justice, and promoting good mental health and the rule of law.”

Boyce added: “I want to give my heartfelt congratulations to Lubna. I am sure her tenure will prove to be a great success.”

Boyce is the 177th president of the Law Society, and the sixth woman to occupy the role. She succeeded David Greene, senior partner at Edwin Coe, who stepped down last week.

The Law Society Council is currently looking to fill the vacant deputy vice-president role.