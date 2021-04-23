Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The European Super League and law and policy [The Law and Policy Blog]
#SaveColin or #FreeCuthbert? The case of the caterpillar cakes [Legal Cheek Journal]
SPACs: the financial fashion for these shell companies could spell trouble [Prospect Magazine]
The ordeal of Father Bill Bulloch [Barrister Blogger]
Covid and the criminal law [A Lawyer Writes]
The police’s failure to understand Covid-19 laws shows the government’s recklessness [New Statesman] (free, but registration required]
Alibaba vs The Chinese Regulators. First Warning… [According To A Law Student]
The post-pandemic recruitment race [Legal Business]
Preserving Judicial Oversight: An Appeal to Self-Interest [UK Constitutional Law Association]
It’s time to normalise mental health treatment [The Law Society Gazette]
