‘Too cowardly to trust your own conclusions’: Sheffield Uni law students hit out at harsh essay feedback

By Aishah Hussain on
21

Russell Group institution provides guidance to lecturer concerned

First-year law students at the University of Sheffield have hit out against a lecturer’s harsh essay feedback and marking.

In one student’s feedback, a lecturer reportedly wrote:

“Either you’re too ignorant to know this for certain or you’re too cowardly to trust your own conclusions. These are not traits a client finds appealing in a lawyer.”

The lecturer is said to have also compared another student’s work to that of someone “learning English as a second language”.

Sheffield Uni said it was sorry to hear some students were unhappy with their feedback but that it had conducted an internal review which found the marks to be in line with previous years. The Russell Group institution also provided additional support and guidance to the lecturer concerned.

Speaking to student website The Tab, one law student said:

“When I first read the comments, I felt so bad and suddenly had a rush of low self-esteem. The marking was strict and this was particularly confusing as I have been marked for my formatives and the feedback was much more constructive than this.”

The students who raised concerns have chosen not to name the lecturer over fears for his job, and said they’d rather the focus be on the law school’s handling of the situation, according to the report. It’s unclear which module the students received the feedback and marks for.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield University said: “We were sorry to hear that a small number of students were unhappy with some of the feedback and marks received as part of a module.

“We listened to the students’ concerns and conducted a thorough review which found the marks to be sound and in line with previous years. Additional support and guidance has been provided to the lecturer concerned.

“The marks from the module have been reviewed internally and will also be reviewed by the School’s exam board, which includes external academics, in the summer.”

21 Comments

Anonymous

Poor little things. Did reality hit you too hard? “When I first read the comments, I felt so bad and suddenly had a rush of low self-esteem.” Oh, your precious little self-esteem.

I had comments like this in my first term at uni. It bucked me up and gave me a great degree and great career.

I’d tell these moaning snowflakes to grow a pair, but that might trigger the poor souls.

I’ve marked first year law essays. So many were truly awful.

Anon

If you’re going to run an article criticising excerpts of feedback, then you should also post the content which is being criticised – until then this is one-sided BS

FlourPour

The tutor is right to expect better, it is Sheffield University after all.

Anon

These students are in for a big shock when they enter the real world of work.

Anon

They’re at Sheffield. I don’t think many of them will end up anywhere requiring hard work and brains.

6 year PQE

What an absolute shocker it’ll be when they get their first draft of work sent back from a partner, red-lined and full of amendments. I wonder how their self esteem will fare then.

Take it on the chin

These are the same crybabies that complain that they don’t get feedback on their rejected TC applications….

Bring back this kind of honest feedback, would certainly have kicked my arse into gear in 1st year!

Shackalack

My first effort came back with a “Try reading the question next time” and a delta double minus. Best feedback I ever received.

anon

There’s always at least one **** at every university who loves marking harshly because they don’t want anyone else to surpass their miserable careers.

Reply Report comment
FlourPour

Presumably just repeating the comments they’ve received on their own work from superior academics.

Reply Report comment
A Marker

One of colleagues was amazed at how “cheeky” my feedback was…

I’d say the same to their faces, and have done during classes. I’m quite open about it and welcome challenges – but, by the stage I get them the focus is on the practical rather than the academic.

Anon

Sounds as if the uni aren’t too happy with the people complaining.

Reply Report comment
Anon

When I was at university, only about 15 years ago, we’d have just had a good laugh at the lecturer in question and he’d have got a bit of a reputation. No chance this would have made the news anywhere.

Reply Report comment
Anon

It’s Sheffield. The marker is probably just upset at the fact there are no decent restaurants and that flat, warm beer with an awful pork pie is still in vogue.

Reply Report comment
Associate

I would rather receive such feedback from a lecturer than a partner

Reply Report comment
What The Fudge

It is whining like this by a weak minded minority that gives the generation a bad reputation, which is not deserved. Anyone who reacts to this by saying “I felt so bad and suddenly had a rush of low self-esteem” really ought to give up now.

Reply Report comment
1PE Associate

People of course shouldn’t complain about any negative feedback. But the extracts here are completely unnecessary and say more about the marker than the markee. You can certainly make the point that the student should draw firm conclusions and would be expected to in the workplace, without using words like “ignorant” or “cowardly”.

Now, maybe there’s a wider context, so perhaps we can reserve some judgement. I had a tutorial where a rich Chilean student wandered into our human rights tutorial half-way through with his cap on backwards, clearly hadn’t touched the reading, and proceeded to give a half-baked defence of Augusto Pinochet. I was very much in favour of the tutor ripping him a new one in that particular case.

Anon

Still, no-one with a modicum of grit would ever say “I felt so bad and suddenly had a rush of low self-esteem” after receiving these comments. THAT says much more about the student that the marker.

Reply Report comment
Cactus club

This second bit made me laugh, and yes, I quite agree that context is important. That being said, it sounds like the feedback in this case could have been less personal and more constructive. I am all for harsh feedback, and certainly that makes us all better lawyers, and we need to be able to accept critique. We should also have learned long before stepping into the profession how to accept and utilise criticism. But I do not believe any personal attributes should be included in this. Saying one is “cowardly” or “ignorant” is not helpful. Also, these are first year students. Be kind and at least ease them in a bit with constructive yet respectful feedback.

Reply Report comment
Anonymously Yours

Students want a degree that prepares them for the real world. A lecturer provides students with feedback to prepare them for the real world. Students don’t like it.

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

As a first year at the university all of feedback was critical but fair. It gave me good pointers. Uni lecturers aren’t there to hold your hand like at A-Level.

Reply Report comment
