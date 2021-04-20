Dates announced for The Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fairs 2021

The biggest and best virtual careers fairs for future lawyers are back

The dates have been announced for Legal Cheek’s autumn 2021 UK Virtual Law Fair series.

The UK Fairs take place from 2pm to 5pm on Tuesday 7 September, Tuesday 5 October, Thursday 4 November and Thursday 2 December 2021. Each has a capacity for 5,000 students and 70 law firms. Last year more than 20,000 students from over 120 different UK universities registered for the Fairs, making them the largest legal careers events in the UK by some distance.

The Fairs feature a virtual expo hall divided between large, medium and small booths. There are also a number of breakout workshops running throughout.

You can find out more about the UK Virtual Law Fairs 2021 here. Firms interested in taking part in any of the Fairs should email fairs@legalcheek.com for more details.

A videoclip of the expo hall at one of last year’s Legal Cheek Virtual Fairs

In addition to the UK Fairs, we have a specific Scottish Virtual Law Fair for students interested in training north of the border. It takes place 2pm to 5pm on Thursday 14 October 2021.

We will be shortly announcing dates for our three international Fairs, for students interested in training in Hong Kong, Singapore and Ireland, as well as our two autumn Virtual UK Pupillage Fairs for students interested in the Bar.

