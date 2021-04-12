Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Law firm Irwin Mitchell plots £500m London float [Sky News]

Lawyers counsel against ‘virtual hearings’ to tackle backlog of cases [The Guardian]

Police launch murder investigation after father-of-two solicitor is shot dead in Sheffield and another man is injured [Yorkshire Post]

In defence of lefty lawyers [The Spectator]

President Joe Biden looks to balance US Supreme Court [The Times]

UK set to secure Brussels’ backing for joining legal pact [Financial Times]

Brazilian lawyer, 21, will become the youngest admitted to the New York State Bar in decades after he graduated from law school in Brazil and won a case in their Supreme Court while just a TEEN [Daily Mail]

‘Law against Islam’: French vote in favour of hijab ban condemned [Al Jazeera]

‘People are on pins and needles’: the Chauvin trial and race in America [Financial Times]

Woman who claimed to be Harry Potter charged with death of judge after hit-and-run [Sky News]

“This happens so often it’s barely newsworthy anymore. I’ve known of at least three children of partners at my firm getting offers. Nobody (including me for fear of looking like I’ve got a chip on my shoulder) ever calls it out though!” [Legal Cheek Comments]

