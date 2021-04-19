Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

‘I’m not the defendant’: the trials of a black barrister [The Guardian]

UK minister defends lobbying laws as Labour steps up ‘sleaze’ attack [Financial Times (£)]

Caterpillar wars: time to pick sides in battle of Colin v Cuthbert [The Observer]

Colin the Caterpillar and the Art of War – why it is sometimes sensible not to enforce your legal rights [The Law and Policy Blog]

Fox killing QC Jolyon Maugham is accused of hypocrisy for leading a legal challenge against PM’s ‘Covid cronyism’ despite helping super-rich tax dodgers try to save £1billion [Daily Mail]

Judge doubts financier’s integrity in £815m deal with Thurrock council [The Times (£)]

COVID-19: Campaigners consider legal action over ‘cruel and barbaric’ care home isolation rules [Sky News]

The EU needs to stop playing politics with law [The Spectator]

Court told UBS it could not rely on legal privilege to keep report on alleged rape private [Financial Times (£)]

William Bache, solicitor noted for his staunch defence of parents accused of murdering their children — obituary [The Telegraph]

Lawyers: DOJ defense in Trump defamation suit is ‘dangerous [The Independent]

Adam Toledo shooting — Chicago prosecutor on paid leave for saying teen, 13, was armed during police custody death [The Sun]

“I’m not a City associate anymore but if you think you’re suddenly going to be too rich and cool for mindless insta scrolling when you hit NQ you’ll be disappointed. Everyone in the queue for the microwaves was tapping through stories and we all share memes.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

