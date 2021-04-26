Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Aspiring lawyers and pilots turn to crowdfunding to pay costs [Financial Times]
Amazon threatens charity shop with legal action over ‘smile logo’ [Metro]
Horta-Osório awaits Greensill legal battle in Credit Suisse in-tray [The Telegraph]
Law firm takes up case of nurse fined £10,000 for 1% pay protest [The Guardian]
Discrimination is keeping UK bench white, say judges [The Times] (£)
Look what’s become of Kate’s choirboys ten years on: Singers from her wedding to Prince William include Oxbridge graduates, a conductor, a trainee lawyer and a BBC presenter [Mail Online]
Legal loophole allowing people to eat own dogs and cats ‘MUST be closed’ [Express]
Maxine Waters fires back at Derek Chauvin judge who scolded her for controversial comments ahead of verdict [The Sun]
iPhone users could be in line for £750 from Google for ‘illegal’ data tracking [The Telegraph]
Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten threatens legal action over TV series about band made without him [Sky News]
Elaine Farquharson Black on choosing life as a lawyer over pro golf [The Scotsman]
“Though it would be nice to work abroad, my guess is that firms will not allow it solely on the grounds that it would cause more admin for them.” [Legal Cheek comments]
