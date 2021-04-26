Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Aspiring lawyers and pilots turn to crowdfunding to pay costs [Financial Times]

Amazon threatens charity shop with legal action over ‘smile logo’ [Metro]

Horta-Osório awaits Greensill legal battle in Credit Suisse in-tray [The Telegraph]

Law firm takes up case of nurse fined £10,000 for 1% pay protest [The Guardian]

Discrimination is keeping UK bench white, say judges [The Times] (£)

Look what’s become of Kate’s choirboys ten years on: Singers from her wedding to Prince William include Oxbridge graduates, a conductor, a trainee lawyer and a BBC presenter [Mail Online]

Legal loophole allowing people to eat own dogs and cats ‘MUST be closed’ [Express]

Maxine Waters fires back at Derek Chauvin judge who scolded her for controversial comments ahead of verdict [The Sun]

iPhone users could be in line for £750 from Google for ‘illegal’ data tracking [The Telegraph]

Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten threatens legal action over TV series about band made without him [Sky News]

Elaine Farquharson Black on choosing life as a lawyer over pro golf [The Scotsman]

“Though it would be nice to work abroad, my guess is that firms will not allow it solely on the grounds that it would cause more admin for them.” [Legal Cheek comments]