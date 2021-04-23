News

Shearman ups NQ lawyer pay to £135,000

By Aishah Hussain on
18

Trainees also awarded pay rises

Shearman & Sterling has increased the salaries for its UK trainees and associates across all levels, as competition for junior lawyer talent hots up in the market.

The US-headquartered firm confirmed newly qualified (NQ) solicitor pay now sits at £135,000 per year, up 12.5% from £120,000.

The pay rise puts Shearman’s London NQ lot on the same levels of cash as those over at Davis Polk, and just above those at Cleary Gottlieb, Paul Hastings, Skadden and Weil Gotshal, all of whom pay £133,000 upon qualification, according to our Firms Most List.

Qualified solicitors of up to three year’s post-qualification experience (PQE) have also seen their salaries soar by as much as 19%, while associates in all other classes will have their pay adjusted accordingly.

The firm has splashed the cash on its trainee solicitors, too, giving both first and second years an extra £5,000. First year trainees now earn £50,000, rising to £55,000 in their second year.

A Shearman & Sterling spokesperson said in a statement:

“We have increased our UK track associate salaries across the board for UK junior, mid-level and senior associates. The competition for associate talent is fierce and these changes ensure we remain very competitive in the market.”

Slowly we are beginning to see some major law firms restore their NQ lawyer pay packages having opted to cut them by varying amounts to stymie the financial fall-out from Covid-19. Linklaters yesterday announced it had bumped NQ lawyer pay to £92,500, plus discretionary bonus, after reducing it by 10% last summer.

18 Comments

Exciting news

Thought this had already happened tbh

Skadden NQ

Welcome to the club. Finally.

Willkie, your turn next.

Wilkster

Willkie is already at 130k , 50, 55k

lol

Willkie ffs – awful firm

CMS 4th Seat Trainee

Why

Harshim

When will the MC firms follow suit? Probably NEVER fgs.

Anonymous

I work at a respectable City firm in a projects advisory role. When we were in the office my days were typically 10.5 hours. Busy days would easily be 12 hours, maybe the occasional 13. Now with covid/WFH, there’s a couple extra breaks during the day but I can’t remember the last time I was logged in less than 12 hours.

I know the US firms can be sweatshops, with 14+ hour days 6 days a week frequently happening, especially with the deal teams. However, based on what I’ve been told by my friends who work for those firms, they work at most 35-40% more hours than me a year. Yet based on these latest salary figures they make 100% more than me. With bonuses, including the latest covid bonus (which we aren’t getting) it’s getting closer to 125+% more than the NQ-to-sub 5 PQE associates at my firm.

This market is a clusterf**k.

anonymouse

Obviously it totally depends on the firm in question (and there are some notorious US sweatshops that deserve their reputations), but I’ll let you into a little secret: hours at most US firms are broadly in line with other top city firms…

In my experience, in a US firm environment, there’s a higher premium placed on responsiveness, but on the flip side there is less emphasis placed on having docs cross-checked by multiple levels of seniors staffed on a particular project, which increases efficiency and reduces time waiting on someone else before you can get something off your desk.

US 2nd yr

That second paragraph is nail on head. A lot less crap to put up with by not having multiple layers of juniors / mid levels to work through. I mean what the hell is a managing or supervising associate that so many English firms have ffs.

anonymouse

Also, just to add to this, there are approx 230 working days in a year (taking into account 25 days holiday plus 8 days public holidays).

Assuming you’re shooting for 2000 hours per year, that’s just under 8.7 billables per day, or 43.5 billables per week. This assumes NO weekend working and NO working during holidays. 8.7 billables is achievable in my experience by generally working an 11 hour day and having a proper break during that time for lunch.

Obviously there are ups and downs, and 11 hours per day (including a lunch break) is more of a grind than your standard 9-5, but the point I’m trying to illustrate is that this idea of frequently working 14+ hour days 6 days a week is just a nonsense and would take you well beyond the standard 2000 hours that most US firms target. Usual caveats about some notorious US sweatshops being the exception apply.

Realist

Correct, but City firms (including the Magic Circle) will never compete with US firms on salaries or profitability:

– US clients prefer law firms which can act globally for them (particularly with the growth in international regulatory and prosecutorial coordination and cooperation).

– English firms have been notoriously unsuccessful penetrating the US, and New York in particular, markets. US clients therefore prefer US firms. (English firms also don’t have name recognition in the US.)

– US clients are more willing to pay higher legal fees overall, and they do. This is particularly the case for litigation and arbitration. One might objectively deprecate the USA’s culture of litigation, but it is profitable 🙂

– US firms don’t indulge the touchy-feely, wishy-washy, namby-pamby, soft-hearted, soft-headed nonsense that “all our staff are equally valuable”, because it’s simply untrue. They pay far lower salaries to fungible, replaceable support staff with limited skill sets and low barriers to entry for their replacements. This releases more money to pay fee earners.

– US firms don’t have Rolls Royce cultures such as: their own restaurants, regular client functions, elaborate catering both for those client functions and even catering for internal training sessions, vast IT teams and resources, etc. This also releases more money to pay fee earners.

– The Magic Circle firms are full service, whereas US firms cherry pick the most profitable practice areas (and clients). Full service firms necessarily cross-subsidise less profitable practice areas, which drags down remuneration.

– US firms are pretty brutal at all levels: if NQs don’t perform in their first 6 months, they’re gone. Likewise for more senior lateral hires, and even senior associates if partnership isn’t looking likely.

– US associates know that we’re paid more and therefore we’re expected to be available 7 days/week, including while on holiday (not necessarily for lengthy, substantive work, but certainly to address queries, etc.). I’ve never turned on my out of office reply, except when I was on a remote trip away from mobile phone signals. This enables us to have smaller teams, and thus do more work with fewer people: no one is ever really on holiday.

– US associates expect to work longer hours: we’re paid more money than Croesus. Some may regard this as a Faustian pact, but it’s clear on the face of it what we’re signing up for, and it’s a personal choice.

– The Magic Circle firms are huge and the US firms are smaller. There simply aren’t the opportunities for more than a certain % of Magic Circle associates to move, so Magic Circle firms don’t need to match US firms’ salaries – most of their associates can’t move. (I’m not even arguing that the best associates leave Magic Circle firms, simply that numerically, only a small % can have the opportunity, entirely independently of merit.)

I’m not criticising City/Magic Circle firms here, far from it. I trained at one, before moving on qualification, and I liked both the firm and everyone who I worked with. I just don’t think that they’re comparable. That’s not a value judgment: London needs full service firms which do a wide range of work, including less profitable work. The focus on PEP and associate salaries should not be the myoptic obsession which it has become.

Finally, just as I don’t criticise those who choose to prioritise having kids, and domestic bliss etc. because that’s personal choice, I don’t regard as reasonable those who criticise those of us who aspire to bill c2,500 hours/year. There’s room for everyone, there doesn’t need to be a template from which those who deviate are excoriated (whether for ‘not working hard enough’, or working ‘too hard’).

Anon

Why publish articles on NQ increases and then not update your own Most Lists? So odd

NRF Trainee

NRF is also a US firm with its incredible US offering , expect them to make similar moves soon too if they want to maintain their position as one of the top US offerings.

TOPKEK

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL

yea not happening mate

Touker

These US firms are making the MC firms look like sweatshops on their own turf. The ‘prestige’ of working at an MC firm can only get you so far when those who want more money go to US firms and those who want a better work-life balance go in-house or to mid-market firms.

Anonymous

Re the ‘prestige’ point… I think it’s much worse than that and in any event how ‘prestige’ works in law has been consistently misunderstood by the various undergrads posting here.

To anyone outside of law practice, prestige is realistically determined by brand recognition. Globally, the winner would undoubtedly be Baker McKenzie. They consistently top the global brand indices. Nothing to do with quality of lawyer or quality or work… just brand power.

To anyone within law practice, performance may be measured by PEP or revenue per lawyer, but ‘prestige’ definitely comes from how high an hourly rate one can successfully charge their clients. Within London, this would mean top QC barristers that specialise in tax, planning, competition, or other commercial areas that can demand fees of well over £1500 per hour, or PE/leverage finance partners in law firms that charge fees as a percentage of the deal on completion, which typically means their rates average at £2500+ an hour. The top tier US firms can’t be beaten in this regard.

No one cares about the history of a law firm, especially as most of the old guard was seriously diminished in the 2008 crisis and have not been the same since.

📚📚📚

Agreed. MC fanboys forget that firms like Farrers, Norton Rose and Ashurst have equally long and distinguished histories as the likes of Freshfields, Linklaters, etc. CC and A&O are infants compared to them. And yet look at where NRF and Ashurst are today.

Egg on MC's face

“Linklaters yesterday announced it had bumped NQ lawyer pay to £92,500, plus discretionary bonus, after reducing it by 10% last summer.”

ROFL what a phat bump. Meanwhile Shearman NQs are bagging more than senior associate gimps at Links. 😀 😀 😀

