Bikini-clad Kim Kardashian sunbathes whilst studying law

‘What law school is this??? Asking for a friend’

World-famous wannabe lawyer Kim Kardashian has given law students the world over major envy by posing for sunny study snaps whilst working on her tan.

The trio of snaps, which have racked up nearly four million likes since being posted yesterday on Instagram, show a bikini-clad Kardashian poring over a law textbook against a palm tree backdrop and surrounded by stacks of flashcards, notes and even a jewel-encrusted Apple MacBook.

The 40-year-old social media superstar, who boasts 215 million Instagram followers, is also seen sporting some stylish shades and a Chanel bandana, as well as a pair of Yeezy trainers, designed by rapper hubby and designer Kanye West. The mother of four filed for divorce from West earlier this year, after almost seven years of marriage.

Jonathan Cheban, an American reality TV personality, who has appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, commented on the post: “What law school is this??? Asking for a friend LOL.” Meanwhile, Grammy award-winning country singer Kacey Musgraves added, “Elle Woods wishes”.

The daughter of Robert Kardashian, a US defence lawyer who famously worked on OJ Simpson’s murder trial, Kimmy K began a four-year legal apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer, with a view to sitting the California bar exam in 2022.

This isn’t the first time that the billionaire aspiring lawyer has offered fans insights into her unique study methods.

Last year, Kardashian was seen on Instagram pairing tequila with torts in a late-night study sesh with her two lawyer mentors. Elsewhere, the queen bee of reality TV has shared snaps of her tackling tort law with the aid of a Tiger King-themed revision question and once opted to study criminal law over sleep.