Squire Patton Boggs targets 25% UK female partners by 2026

Firm sets diversity targets for first time

Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) has set diversity targets in its UK offices for the first time.

The firm, which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, aims to have 20% female partners in the UK within two years and 25% by 2026. It plans to have 16% ethnic minority representation across the firm within two years and 19% by 2026.

At present, SPB has 17% female partners and 13% ethnic minority representation across its UK offices.

SPB has deep roots in the UK having taken over Hammonds, a once big name in British legal circles, back in 2011. It has four offices in the UK, in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

European managing partner Jonathan Jones commented: “The issue of inclusion and diversity in our society is one that affects us all and it matters now more than ever. It is important that we continue to make progress in this area. In setting targets for the first time, we are holding ourselves to account as we seek to develop a culture that is rich in diversity, inclusive and recognised as fair and transparent.”

A number of major City players have set diversity targets in recent months, with most aiming to redress their gender imbalance at partner level, but also their firm’s ethnic minority and LGBT+ representation.