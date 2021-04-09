The countdown to Living Room Law begins

Flexible working conference takes place on 22 April

The countdown to Legal Cheek‘s new flexible working conference for lawyers has begun.

Living Room Law takes place on the afternoon of Thursday 22 April, from 2pm to 5:30pm, and features series of virtual talks by solicitors and barristers who are doing things differently — in some cases combining law with another passion, in others working from unconventional locations.

The speakers

• Penny Angell, UK managing partner at Hogan Lovells

• Morris Bentata, sports lawyer, co-founder of Level, dad of three, author and speaker, working flexibly since 2015

• Salome Coker, Re:link Linklaters finance lawyer, who balances her legal work with her ventures as a creative entrepreneur and artist

• Alexandra Gladwell, senior commercial litigation lawyer, who launched a legal consulting career with Peerpoint by Allen & Overy in 2015

• James Hall, barrister at Hardwicke specialising in commercial and property litigation, who has been running his practice whilst living in Wales

• Lucy Jay, consultant in Travers Smith‘s dispute resolution team, who has been working remotely from rural Scotland since 2010

• Martin Laing, Re:link Linklaters’ senior client development manager

• Anjalee Mead, project finance lawyer working remotely from Zimbabwe including via Re:link Linklaters as a consultant

• Lisa Mulley, senior lawyer with a diversity of experience gained from working in a magic circle law firm, in-house in financial services and as a legal consultant to Peerpoint by Allen & Overy

• Rowena Samarasinhe, commercial sports lawyer at Level, business owner, splits her time between London and Verbier, working from anywhere since 2017

• Deepak Sitlani, partner in capital markets at Linklaters

• Alex Wade, lawyer, journalist, author and surfer, who is currently working remotely from the South of France for Reviewed & Cleared

