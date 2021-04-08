News

US outfit Cadwalader latest to launch in Dublin

8

Follows similar Irish moves by Hogan Lovells, Ashurst and Dentons

Dublin, Ireland

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft has joined a growing number of law firms to open offices in Dublin.

A trio of the US player’s London partners will operate from new digs at Fitzwilliam Place in the heart of the Irish capital, it has been reported.

The short hop across the Irish Sea means Cadwalader now once again has a presence in Europe, after it shuttered its Brussels outpost last year. The firm also has offices in New York and Washington, as well as a base in London which opened in 1997.

The Dublin office will initially focus on capital markets transactions and fund formation matters, according to reports.

The move follows a recent flurry of Irish office launches by major firms. As reported by Legal Cheek, Hogan Lovells and Ashurst have both launched Dublin hubs in recent months, while Dentons opened an office in the Irish capital last year. Linklaters is also in negotiations to open in Dublin, which would see it become the first of the magic circle firms to have a base in the Republic of Ireland.

Other big players to open in Ireland in the wake of the Brexit referendum include Dechert, DLA Piper, Fieldfisher and Pinsent Masons.

The office openings come as professional bodies on both sides of the Irish Sea confirmed last month that English solicitors can once again automatically requalify in Ireland without sitting additional exams — a move that re-establishes the arrangement in place prior to Brexit.

8 Comments

Dublin Law Grad

Do people reckon that the NQ pay will be similar to London? Or at least six figures. Not sure how the Dub firms will be able to retain talent if U.S. money law starts setting up here.

irish lad

Not really , maybe for the partners and seniors, but i doubt they will be taking on many NQ. They would probably for for 2-4 years

Reply Report comment
Brexit is for cave dwellers

Hear that? It is the sound of Brexit deflating the UK economy.

Reply Report comment
Brexit means we're still a part of Europe

“The short hop across the Irish Sea means Cadwalader now once again has a presence in Europe, after it shuttered its Brussels outpost last year. The firm also has offices in New York and Washington, as well as a base in London which opened in 1997.”

You do realise that the UK is still in Europe, right? We only left the EU – we did not float off to join another continent.

