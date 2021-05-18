News

City Law School suspends two-part bar course following low student sign-ups

Exclusive: Budding barristers prefer full and part-time options

The City Law School has suspended its two-part bar course due in part to a lack of sign-ups from wannabe barristers, Legal Cheek can reveal. The law school’s other bar courses, including the full-time and part-time options, are unaffected by the move.

City Law School confirmed that following a review of the course and consultation with students, it has taken the decision to suspend new applications, with effect from July 2021.

An email, circulated among students and seen by Legal Cheek, cites “low numbers” as one of “various reasons” for the suspension, which received approval from the Bar Standards Board (BSB).

“Both the full-time and part-time BVS programme proved much more popular with students than the two-part BVS,” a spokeswoman for City Law School told us. “We are pleased to say that the numbers for both of these courses remain steady, despite the challenges of the pandemic.”

Part one of the Bar Vocational Studies (BVS) course sees aspiring barristers complete two centrally-set examinations, civil litigation and dispute resolution; and criminal litigation, evidence and sentencing, and is delivered entirely online. Meanwhile, part-two focuses on the more hands-on modules such as advocacy and conferencing, and requires attendance on campus — Covid permitting, of course.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Bar Course Most List

A raft of law schools launched similar two-part courses after the barristers’ regulator, the Bar Standards Board, approved a series of revamped training rules in a bid to make the route to qualification more flexible and affordable.

Students who are currently enrolled on part one of the course can continue onto part two as planned this September, the spokeswoman confirmed. They will also have the option to switch to the full-time or part-time programmes.

On when students can expect the suspension to be lifted, the spokesperson said: “It is too early to confirm this — at the moment we are concentrating on reviewing the two-part BVS. We review all of our courses regularly to ensure that they are relevant, competitive and attractive to students.”

News of the suspension comes just weeks after it was revealed there has been a 50% rise in the number of wannabe barristers submitting pupillage applications through the Gateway. Over 3,300 bar hopefuls chased just 246 pupillage spots during the 2021 cycle. It’s worth noting these figures do not include applications submitted outside the Gateway.

6 Comments

Alex

Does anyone else think it’s weird that access to the profession is filtered by a handful of massive corporate entities whose primary goal is to make as much profit as possible?

Anonnnnnnn

If I were a practicing barrister, I’d be sure to invest as much as possible in these conglomerates.

Who is to say many don’t already…?

Where am I?

Not at all – it’s always been the case that the profession is ‘gate kept’ by Chambers and not the private interests providing the BPTC. Their presence (the providers) have never had an interest in providing a service based on actually getting somebody pupillage; that is not to say that no lecturing lawyer has ever taken a liking to a student and helped them to the best of their ability. Their monetising of the process is predatory, arguably in a manner which puts certain people under indirect, non-liable duress. I would not be surprised if there were lawyers who saw the whole process as a way to ‘dodge a bullet’ or some such facetious take; labelling those who do the whole thing and fail to get pupillage as too stupid to recognise their chances.

Anon

What a weird take. Most people think too many people do the bar course who have little chance of getting pupillage given the numbers. If anything, the bar course providers should be doing more “filtering” rather than less.

Aman

Isn’t that because most students will now choose the Inns own bar course?

I can’t see any reason to go with a private provider when you can do the bar course directly with the Inns.

anon2

The conversation about the BPTC/BVS/BPC and pupillage-seeking is a bit confused and here, I think is why:

(a) There is nothing inherently bad about pupillage spots being very competitive Let’s set aside non-gateway sets for the sake of clarity. 3,300 seeking 250-odd spots is not unheard-of odds: if you look at similarly competitive programs (e.g. becoming a consultant, commercial solicitor, banker), a 1-in-12 hit rate is certainly within the scope of many comparable programs.

(b) The difference is this. If you want to enter one of the above professions, the normal course of action is to apply whilst you are studying any undergraduate program at university. It requires no special expenditure on your part; you would not usually expect to go into substantial debt in pursuit of one of these jobs. There is no “Bankers’ Training Course” or “Consultants’ Training Course” which cost £16,000. Similarly, it is rare (albeit not unheard of) for aspiring solicitors to self-fund an LPC.

(c) The current structure for the Bar is different. The considerable majority of people taking on the BPTC do not have a pupillage lined up afterwards and there is a norm of people trying to scrabble together the extortionate price of the course, ***despite the bad odds***. You are, in other words, encouraged to take an expensive course with a low chance of success at the end of it. The BPTC does not add any inherent value and nothing would be lost to chambers or the pupillage-seeking system by encouraging would-be BPTC students to instead e.g. take up paralegal work, volunteer at a relevant charity. The Inns of Court should use some of their exorbitant scholarship funds to increase the number of paid opportunities available for people who would otherwise take the BPTC, or alternatively offer similar scholarships for individuals to support themselves through unpaid or low-paid work experience.

(d) The fix is therefore, in my view, clear. There should be only one BPTC provider (I am apathetic to who this would be, though ICCA seems a natural choice) and there should be one, and only one, condition for entry: that you have an offer of pupillage.

(e) In my view, some of the Inns of Court are actually guilty of contributing to this problem by awarding scholarships to students. If you get £10k from e.g. Lincoln’s Inn for the BPTC, you still need to find £4k and living costs (especially in London) to go through, which means you would realistically need to find £10k overall. If you have to do GDL and BPTC, that doubles.

tl;dr: the BPTC itself adds nothing – we should abolish it for non-pupillage-offer holders and introduce a new norm whereby pupillage-seekers don’t take on large unsecured debts.

