Exeter Law School to 'move away' from 'white, Eurocentric curriculum'

By Aishah Hussain on
27

Part of wider move across humanities department

The University of Exeter Law School is to “move away” from a “white, Eurocentric curriculum”, it has been reported. The decision is said to be part of wider plans affecting the Russell Group institution’s humanities department.

Exeter University’s department of Social Sciences and International Studies, which oversees a number of disciplines including law, politics, sociology, philosophy, and anthropology, has reportedly told academics they should “integrate” these changes when updating existing modules or when creating new ones.

As part of the accreditation process for courses due to begin this September, lecturers must consider how they are “broadening epistemological and ontological horizons by moving away from a white, Eurocentric curriculum”.

The move has not been without challenges, with one academic accusing the university of “Soviet-style censorship”, The Telegraph reports. The lecturer told the newspaper they believe the move undermines academic freedom “in the most profound sense”, and that the movement to “decolonise” the curriculum is being “adopted as the new orthodoxy” in universities.

Further, it is feared that if academics fail to make the move, their courses will not receive accreditation.

The law school has been approached for comment.

An Exeter University spokesperson said: “Guidance from the Quality Assurance Agency asks us to consider the needs of all students — including those studying at different locations, from different cultural/educational backgrounds, with additional learning needs, or with protected characteristics — when we design modules.”

“We are an international organisation with staff and students from around the world, and from a wide range of backgrounds, and it is right this is recognised in our teaching, curriculum content and assessment.”

Last Tuesday, a new bill poised to “strengthen freedom of speech and academic freedom” at universities was among the proposed changes to laws announced in the Queen’s Speech. Under the proposed legislation, universities could face fines if they fail to protect free speech on campus, and academics, students or visiting speakers will be able to seek compensation through the courts if they suffer loss from a breach of free speech rules.

Enuff Already

F F S.

Sgt. Pepper

Press F to pay respects.

Boomer Patrol

This comment section is gonna be musty.

Wet Sock

I don’t get what the endgame is here? For better or for worse, the dark history of Europe has formed the world we live in today. It’d be great to study the customs and legal systems of the Khmer empire but how is that relevant to an LLB? Then again, I suspect these changes are aimed at other departments.

Anonz

Suspect for law it will basically just be about more diverse journal authors

Asking

Would that mean we have to register our ethnicity and “Eurocentricity” when filing journal submissions and this is a factor to be considered by the academic institution in addition to the quality of the content?

Shrugs

I don’t know, living in a country that is 87% white and in Europe maybe a white and Eurocentric facing curriculum makes sense?

lol

Again with the shitty reporting by Legal Cheek. Its really doubtful that legal modules will be particularly affected by the changes being put in place. I never expected LC would try to fan the flames of the Tory culture war, but I guess nothing is beneath you is it?

FlourPour

We click and comment and thereby encourage them to post more like it.

geoo

How does one make contract, tort, land, trusts less “white” and “eurocentric”?

A Person of Culture

@geoo – an increased emphasis on persuasive Privy Council authorities obviously

Johns Deigh

I honestly don’t think that this has anything to do with the law department. You might see some of the law and society modules get tweaked a bit, or a new module inserted, or something like that. Much will depend on where the existing faculty’s research and teaching interests lie – you can’t conjure up a new ‘Islamic law’ module if there’s no one to teach it. This policy is not that big a deal and I don’t know why Legal Cheek thought it worthy of an article.

AW1983

Click bait, that’s why. There are so many telling signs, like the tenuous link to the government’s “freedom of speech” bill (when in reality this is about broadening, not narrowing the curriculum) and borrowing a quotation from the formerly respectable Telegraph.

If Legal Cheek tried to actually cover this story properly, they would have to start at the beginning in International Relations departments where this narrow perspective was first found to be a problem that resulted in significant poor research outcomes and I doubt there is anyone on the staff with the experience to grapple with a story like that!

Reply Report comment
Martin

Good. Comparative law is under taught at UK law schools compared to others in the Anglosphere (with the exception of the Americans, who care about no law other than their own, of course).

Realist

Lads. It’s Exeter. It doesn’t matter what they do to the curriculum – Students still won’t be getting TCs.

Boring.

Oh dear, more “realism” from Realist. At least today he’s managed to cut is down to a couple of sentences with a veneer of humour.

realist spotter

this one doesn’t have a full stop at the end of his name

also, “Realist.” would never bother tweaking his insanely long copy-pasted post to make it more suitable for the article he’s commenting on. he sees that as beneath him

Realist (original)

The annoying thing I was the original Realist until I stopped coming on here in 2019 to post, and I’ve noticed this joker just resurrect my name and drag it through the mud. Such a shame.

Grow up

Getting possessive over a screen name in the comment section of a legal tabloid website. Every cynical douchebag calls themselves “Realist” on here.

Oxbridge

They still get more TCs than you, ARU

Realist

Yes I would hope that 20,000 students combined would receive more training contract offers than me. Still, 1/3500 is not great odds.

Bristol gang

can’t wait to see the response from the mediocre, overwhelmingly white law cohort at Exeter.

MA Cantab.

The Cambridge Law Tripos has a Roman Law module.

The Roman Empire was vastly multicultural, extending from Hadrian’s Wall in the north to Upper Egypt at the south and on to what is now modern Turkey in the east and Portugal in the west. Hundreds of faiths, languages, customs and ethnicities under one power.

It’s interesting how well-respected the Cambridge Tripos course is in professional legal circles, particularly well-paying ones.

Maybe employers really do value open-minded people who have studied cultures beyond their own?

exeter lads for loife

go away nerd

(im)partial person

> It’s interesting how well-respected the Cambridge Tripos course is in professional legal circles, particularly well-paying ones.

Probably shouldn’t be considered on the same level as the undergraduate law degree at Oxford though, given the comparative paucity of content in the reading lists and the forgiving exam structure over at Cambridge.

The OC Diaries (Bristol)

18 May 2021
I did my Law Degree at Exeter and was thrilled today to read about their rebranding of the LLB to be less White and Eurocentric. I’m spending my whole career doing White and Eurocentric law now I’m a qualified associate at Bristol’s leading law firm, I didn’t need to waste 3 years studying things about easements and trusty equity on the LLB earlier in my life, really.

What could have been more helpful is learning about law in other countries, outside the EU. For instance, on my gap year a few of the uni girls and me went to Bali one summer. After feeding some poor locals and alleviating some white guilt after a sommester studying contract law, we decided to stay on a few more weeks to top up our tans. However, unbeknownst to me the visa they gave me at the airport on arrival wasn’t some sort of local credit-card. If I had known about Bali law and bribery culture beforehand, I would have save some more cash for the airport to spare some blushes. In the end, Rochelle had to pay for me. Needless to say, I didn’t pay her back and now she’s in-house at some sort of technology start-up near London Bridge, whereas I’m at a premium UK100 law firm and on track for salaried partner at 6 PQE, hehehee

Reply Report comment
Anon

May as well move away from England/Wales-centric judgements too, just for that diversity. In fact, let’s base the entirety of the Contract law exam on the judgements of the High Court of Turkmenistan.

Ridiculous.

