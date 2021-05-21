‘Has anyone had a good experience doing their TC remotely?’

I’m worried new home-working polices will harm my experience, one future trainee writes

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one future trainee solicitor is concerned that the raft of new home-working policies announced by law firms in recent months will harm her training contract experience.

“Has anyone on here had a good experience doing the first year of their TC online? I’m starting in September and I’m worried that the permanent switch to WFH 50% of the time will make it far harder to get to know my team and to receive training. Perhaps I’m being overly pessimistic and I’m aware that the experience will be entirely dependant on how active your supervisor is, but it would be good to hear from current trainees. Thanks!”

