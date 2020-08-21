Furloughed trainee: ‘Should I get my pay rise?’
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one furloughed trainee, who was meant to start her second year this summer, has been told she won’t receive a pay increase as agreed in her training contract. What should she do?
“I am a trainee solicitor who is currently on indefinite furlough at the 80% rate. I was hoping to ask a question in respect of a trainee salary issue I am having with my firm for which I cannot find an answer on the SRA or Law Society sites.
I along with a number of other trainees began our training contracts in the summer of 2019 and we have been furloughed since the beginning of the CJRS [Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme].
Our offer letters state that we will earn a salary of £22,000 per year, increasing to £23,000 upon commencement of the second year of the training contract. The contract itself states the firm will pay ‘£22,000 in the first year and £23,000 in the second year’.
The second year would have started in July 2020 and I was expecting an increase in my salary, but I was informed by the firm they will not be processing the increase. I am really confused as to whether I am entitled to the agreed increase given that I am on furlough.”
Firstly, I am so sorry that your career has been impacted by corona and I hope you are back to work soon.
My understanding of furlough (having been on it myself) was that I was being paid 80% of my earnings for the period that I worked (as I had not been there a full year). Therefore, despite any increase in pay that you should’ve got, if that hasn’t been paid by your firm already (pre-furlough) it won’t be taken into account when calculating your 80%.
In my circumstances, my wage changed monthly so my furlough was just 80% of my average. As it’s the government paying this, they will calculate yours in the same way which is 80% of your first year salary. Any increase that your contract stipulates your entitled to seems that it should have to be paid by the firm as a “top up”.
**this is just my understanding and I could be wrong so don’t take what I say too literally, I’m just trying to offer my insight**