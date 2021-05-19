News

Latham sets lawyers’ Skype status to ‘away’ outside business hours to break ‘online 24/7 mindset’

By Aishah Hussain
12

Switch occurs automatically after 6pm

Lawyers at Latham & Watkins will automatically have their status on Skype set to “away” outside business hours in attempt to break the “online 24/7 mindset”.

The US law firm recently told associates across its offices, including those in London, that their default status will automatically switch from green (online) to yellow (away) beyond the hours of 9am and 6pm local time. Those that are offline will remain grey.

“We recognise that boundaries between work and home have become increasingly blurred in a remote environment and we hope that this change will make it easier for everyone to step away from their computers when not working,” read a memo sent around the firm, and first reported by the website AbovetheLaw.

But while Latham hopes a default “away” status will help break an “online 24/7 mindset”, the firm said that this change “will not affect work demands outside regular business hours” and that its lawyers will still have the ability to send and receive messages whilst “away” and can manually change their status, if desired.

“We encourage everyone to maintain an open dialogue within their teams regarding projected work flow, availability, and deadlines,” the memo continued. “It’s generally a good practice, and will also help all team members find the right opportunities to enjoy some time away from the home office.”

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The blurring of boundaries between lawyers’ professional and personal lives has been an issue reported widely in the press since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and move to home-working. It has led some law firms to come up with new ways to ensure their lawyers can truly unplug. US law firm Orrick introduced in March a new policy that makes holiday count towards billable hours, whilst Baker McKenzie announced in December it is encouraging lawyers to keep Wednesdays and 1-2pm on other work days free from internal meetings to “combat Zoom fatigue”.

There have been reports in recent months detailing the extent to which lawyers, and particularly those at the junior end, are suffering “burnout”, having worked longer hours in isolation during the pandemic.

Speaking to the Financial Times (£) in March, one associate at Latham, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “The fear of burnout is real. Since January 1 I’ve worked about 150% of my targeted hours. The work is interesting but has pervaded every waking (and sometimes sleeping) moment.”

“With the ability to take holidays curtailed there is an implicit expectation that we are generally available to help … I often find myself thinking how long can this be sustained?”

12 Comments

Baker 2PQE

Pathetic virtue signalling

Reply Report comment
(17)(2)

Anon

This is the equivalent of chucking out a few wellbeing seminars. Latham probably think they are doing something great for their lawyers but in reality it has zero effect on mental health and late hours culture.

Reply Report comment
(14)(2)

Trainee U.S

Exactly! It’ll make it worse because your status is “away” and you’re anxious that someone might think you’re doing nothing when you’re actually working. So putting back to “available” will then mean you’re working and not taking a break…. rubbish!

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Soon to be NQ exploring options

Can anyone who actually works at Latham describe the culture/work life/hours? Is it really as bad as some would have you believe, compared to a top City firm/SC/MC?

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Trainee

Basically same as MC. Bit worse than some SC firms. Depends a lot on practice area.

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

NQ U.S

Culture is great and people are super friendly but the work life and hours is pretty high and hard across the firm. But you’re aware of that as it is a top top firm for a reason.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

anon

If it happens automatically for everyone, it won’t make any difference. Everyone will continue working as normal because the status change to ‘away’ isn’t genuine, it’s just symbolic. Anyone with an ‘away’ status will be assumed to still be working, but having just forgot to change their status, precisely because the change to ‘away’ is automatic for everyone.

What you want is an office culture where setting your status to ‘away’ is accepted and where setting your status to ‘away’ actually means you are away from your desk.

This nominal change does nothing but create positive PR for Latham.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

bob

I actually think this is a good move, albeit a small one. It definitely reduces the need for juniors to be online at their desks for presenteeism purpose. Sure they will still need to respond to e-mails, but they can keep an eye on their phone watching Netflix if they don’t have anything immediate to do.

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

The OC (Bristol)

19 May 2021
I was delighted to read this morning that Latham & Watkins is moving away from shaming their lawyers for being ‘away’ from their computers. Frankly, I wish my firm would do the same – it’s simply impossible to get to Cheltenham and back from Bristol over a one hour lunch break and now the shops have opened up again it’s an ongoing dilemma, almost daily. I think Latham & Watkins must have their time zones mixed up though, I never work past 6pm, which I believe is lunchtime in New York and that makes much more sense as it’s hard to whiz round Bloomingdales in an hour.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Anonymagic

I am completely in favour of doing whatever is possible to establish a more reasonable work-life balance. The point is always trying to better ourselves, otherwise we would be permanently stuck in the past.

That being said, this firm (like many other institutions, legal and non) pays top of its market and engages in top-tier deals and transactions.

As a result, how can it be reasonable to expect this kind of remuneration/exposure for 9-to-6 working hours?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

It doesn’t. They stated it ‘will not affect work demands outside regular business hours’.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymagic

*Incoming bravado from wannabe Kirkland associates procrastinating from first-year revision*

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

