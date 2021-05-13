Feature

Will office returns boost junior lawyer morale?

By Aishah Hussain on
27

Heavy workloads coupled with lockdown isolation has left many trainees and associates struggling to cope. To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, Legal Cheek‘s Aishah Hussain looks at the impact office returns could have on the profession’s most junior

As corona restrictions ease and law firms prepare to open their offices once more, the junior end of the solicitor profession can heave a sigh of relief. Or can they?

We’ve reported extensively that remote-working is taking its toll on trainees and junior lawyers, with many feeling overworked, isolated, and frustrated at the lack of support they receive from seniors.

“The supervision and learning experience has fallen off a cliff … I’ve really felt my mental health slipping over the last few months,” one trainee told us. “A lot of the time it feels like I’m a robot that processes and churns out tasks, day and night.”

“I don’t think senior people quite grasp how awful it is,” added another. “Most trainees are in house shares or live alone in small apartments. The learning by osmosis and being able to sit round the partners’ table and listen in on calls without being announced: gone. The little walks, coffee breaks and lunchtime chats with your cohort: gone. The ability to bond with your new colleagues and get used to living in London: gone.”

But will a return to the office boost morale among junior lawyers?

Speaking to Legal Cheek during Mental Health Awareness Week, Elizabeth Rimmer, chief executive officer of lawyer mental health and wellbeing charity, LawCare, told us: “From the conversations we’ve had with junior lawyers many will welcome a return to the office, for greater supervision, camaraderie and a chance to develop more healthy boundaries between work life and home.”

But she cautioned against a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach, noting that different lawyers will have different needs. “It’s important to note that one size does not fit all,” she said. “We’d like to see firms considering the needs of each individual in the post-Covid working world.”

So far, it appears that they are. City law firms haven’t taken such a hardline approach in their post-Covid working arrangements, with many opting for a ‘hybrid model’ that will see lawyers split their time between the office and home. It’s a cautious approach that contrasts with that taken by investment banks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon hit headlines back in February when he slammed WFH as “an aberration” and advocated a return to office-based working. A month later, juniors at the bank spoke out about “inhumane” working conditions, including “100-hour work weeks” and “abuse” from colleagues which they claim has severely affected their mental health. Ropes & Gray, meanwhile, has done away with the expectation its lawyers in London, and globally, must be in the office for five days a week, as we reported on Wednesday.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

City lawyer and self-styled “happiness coach” Tor Hatton took a similar stance to Rimmer. She told us the junior lawyers she’s spoken with “are excited for the change of scenery, a face-to-face teamwork approach, support from senior lawyers and structure to their day”. Others, however, dread “micro-management” and fear progress could stall if flexible working returns to how it once was, she said.

It seems that juniors are wanting to retain a mix of office and home working. A recent poll we conducted of trainees and junior lawyers found that only a slight majority (52%) are looking forward to a return to the office. Among some of the reasons from those that aren’t looking forward to going back in was that this would mean working “the same hours in addition to commuting time”. On the whole, though, Legal Cheek data compiled last summer shows that the difference in working hours pre-pandemic and during are, in fact, negligible.

Magic circle firms Freshfields, Clifford Chance and Linklaters all recently gave the go-ahead for their lawyers and staff to work away from the office for up to 50% of the time. Lloyd Rees, a knowledge lawyer in Freshfields’ global transaction team and mental health advocate, told us heading back to the office can be a “morale booster” but that he’ll also be retaining the remote-working gains of the past year.

“The pandemic and working from home has provided a unique set of challenges which we’ve all had to work through. There are of course benefits to working from home and I’ll take advantage of some of them when we move into a more ‘hybrid’ way of working,” he said, adding: “I think the main morale booster of going into the office will be the opportunity to see colleagues and friends face-to-face. Those little in-office conversations are invaluable, not only from a work perspective but a wellbeing one too.”

Whatever the ‘new normal’ looks like, it’s likely the transition to a hybrid model will be more challenging than the shift to universal home-working a year ago. We’ve now experienced both: working from the office and from home but how do you manage a team or firm that’s split between the office and home in more significant numbers? Firms to do well will be those that take a thoughtful approach to where and how their lawyers can work.

Feeling stressed? Contact LawCare.

For a weekly round-up of news, plus jobs and latest event info

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

27 Comments

Sam

I’m not a Covid denier by any stretch, but I detest how the pro-lockdown brigade have refused to acknowledge any collateral damage that has been caused by shutting down so many parts of society and human life.

Reply Report comment
(21)(1)

Kirkland NQ

My mental health will improve with the ego boost of sitting outside other ‘landers’ offices subtly thumbing through the latest Lambo brochure.

Reply Report comment
(5)(2)

Kirkland Deal-Flow Wizard

No brainer for ballers like me who are worth every penny Kirks throws at us…Should be on course to net a £400k post-tax bonus this year so concerns about morale are obviously irrelevant.

Catch me dropping some loose change on a Patek Nautilus this lunch-time on Bond St. – I hear some fellow PE gurus will be paying a visit too so could be worth a getting few snaps of the City’s resident Gods 📸

Reply Report comment
(12)(4)

FlourPour

Shows you’re not a true ‘Lander. They wouldn’t be taking snaps of the PE champs, they would be stopping to chat with them and reminiscing about the latest deal crunched in 200 hours over one week.

Reply Report comment
(2)(4)

Ricky from Billericay

WFH has gotten partners used to juniors being available for work 24/7. They aren’t going to stop when people are back in the office; except where previously the work could be done in a vaguely flexible way at home, now juniors are going to have to hang around in the office till the small hours every day. It’s going to be hellish.

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Anonymagic

This is like the worst case scenario. I am hoping that everything will stabilise as people return to working in the office, even if not all the time. Expecting WFH flexibility/hours while working in the office would be insane. Looking back at 2020, at times it could have been physically impossible to sustain such model.

On the “upside”, it seems like the market is quieting down a bit especially on the transactional side. Maybe it’s really time to return to pre-COVID normality?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Rob

I’m weening my partner away from those expectations. Being responsive just for the sake of being responsive post-7pm is something I am not doing right now. If a client genuinely needs something urgently done in the evening then that is fine, but thankfully that is the exception and not the norm in my practice area.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Burnout

7pm? Where do you work? I’m genuinely curious. I’d kill for those hours.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

FlourPour

Pretty typical for the “nice” firms that pay £65k-80k NQ. Also typical of associates who aren’t bothered about progressing in the City and just want to take a chill in house job after a few years.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Burnout

Ah I guess it depends on the department. Even the CMS/Addleshaw-type firms aren’t finishing at 7pm unless you’re working in a very chill department. Not sure how many in-house jobs are available if you qualify into those areas though.

Rob

RPC

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Roland

The hybrid model will not work. It is going to be messy and again the junior staff will feel the mental strain of it.

Reply Report comment
(5)(2)

Anonymouse

Most (if not all) busy teams will continue to allow a certain degree of flexibility. Don’t see this as an issue tbh. A lot of teams have their own ecosystems anyway, so the firm wide rules do not necessarily apply exactly the same.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

A

A poor little snowflake.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Realist

It won’t work because of presenteeism. Anyone who cares about their career will maximise facetime in the office. If you aren’t consistently in the office, you won’t progress.

Reply Report comment
(7)(3)

FlourPour

I see this argument but you have to ask who they’re showing their faces to. The senior people will be happily wfh in their home offices. My old (super senior) supervisor hated the daily commute from Surrey (yah) and has loved working from home in his new taxpayer subsidised home office. I can’t see people like him showing up any more than they have to.

The canny trainees and juniors will just sync their days with the people they want to impress.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Realist

I’d assume that seniors will talk to each other and have a pretty good idea about who is consistently in the office. It will almost certainly also come up in conversations if your supervisor asks you to do something and asks whether you can talk to people in the office/look over something that’s in the office.

Once you’re senior, it doesn’t really matter where you’re working from but the trainee – few PQE life is different.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Woman in the corporate world

“The canny trainees and juniors will just sync their days with the people they want to impress.”

This is basically it. At the end of the day, people are going to adopt the working practices of their superiors and act in a way that they believe will impress them the most.

This perceived flexibility is simply not going to be offered to junior solicitors. We will see senior associates and partners getting some flexibility and dragging the rest of the team/department with them. That’s not real flexibility.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Uh oh

“A lot of the time it feels like I’m a robot that processes and churns out tasks, day and night.”

I have some great news about returning to the office…

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Pardna

If you turn in the hours and are accessible work where you want. But smaller offices mean cheaper costs, so try to stay away if you can still hit hours and accessibility. Some junior lawyers upped their hours and were very accessible in the last year, some were not. The first category have a good future ahead of them. Morale only matters when it affects firm income.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymous

Vote up if you want to return to the office, vote down if you prefer wfh.

Reply Report comment
(14)(9)

Junior Barrister

Got a lot of sympathy for junior solicitor colleagues on this.

Likewise, at the Bar, it’s been pretty rough. None of the learning by osmosis from simply being around senior colleagues, which is absolutely crucial at the junior Bar – the result is feeling like performance is slipping and a spike in imposter syndrome. The feeling of isolation is very real and I’ve certainly felt my own mental health slipping at times.

Attending court remotely retains all of the stress of a hearing but with none of the positive adrenaline and energy that comes from being in-person. No decompression afterwards. No proper discussions with opponents. Judges increasingly disengaged and so too are counsel, frankly.

There are some things I will take from lockdown into future working practices – for example, I won’t be attending Chambers every day simply to do exactly what I would be doing at home, losing billable time on the commuter. Likewise, I am hopeful that procedural and simple hearings will remain remote – nobody wants to travel from London to Liverpool for a procedural hearing which takes the whole day in travel and destroys the prospect of billing anything else that day.

However, I will certainly look to go into Chambers at least once or twice a week when not in court, and I will certainly take the time to drop my head around the doors of colleagues’ rooms, if only for a bit of chit chat so that my partner doesn’t get boring law moans in stereo at the ‘end’ of the working day.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Just wondering

But is popping on once a week worth £40k of rented space?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Junior Barrister

It’s a fair point and I think many Chambers in the coming years will reconsider their positions in relation to office space.

On the one hand, when I am in Chambers, I love being in ‘legal London’ and working in a beautiful building.

On the other hand, if it dropped my contributions by 5% then I might think again.

I can certainly see those senior juniors and silks who WFH all the time pushing for a downsize. I reckon the pressure to maintain decent sized accommodation will come from the junior end and, to an extent, from staff.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

CMS 4PQE

WFH doesn’t matter when you work for an elite level firm like mine. We’re on par with the NYC players like Sullivan & Cromwell, Simpson Thacher & Weil

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Cheers

I went offshore at 1PQE ish, not UAE, and was earning all in with rebates and tax advantages, about 115k PAYE in London, and hours a genuine 9-6. Would often leave about 5-5.30, or show up at 10-11am, depending what I had on. Usually 9-6 with 1 hour for lunch.

Anyway I’ll leave you to it.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Jealous

What area of law? And what type of firm did you train at?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories