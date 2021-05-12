Linklaters elects first female senior partner

Aedamar Comiskey joined the firm as a trainee almost 30 years ago

Magic circle player Linklaters has elected its first female senior partner. Aedamar Comiskey, who currently serves as the firm’s global head of corporate, will begin a five-year term from 1 July 2021.

Aedamar Comiskey studied a bachelor of civil law at University College Dublin before joining Links as a trainee in the early 90s. Rising through the ranks to make partner in 2001, Comiskey is one of the countries leading public and private M&A lawyers, with a client list boasting the likes of HSBC, Visa Europe, G4S and Unilever.

Comiskey replaces outgoing senior partner, Charlie Jacobs, who is set to join global investment bank JP Morgan as co-head of UK investment banking.

Commenting on her election success, Comiskey said:

“I am hugely proud to have been elected the firm’s first female senior partner. It is an honour and a privilege. Thank you to my colleagues for their trust and confidence in me — I intend to deliver on the vision set out in my manifesto.”

She added: “I want Linklaters to stand out as the law firm with the best minds in the business from truly diverse backgrounds, contributing different perspectives to solve the complex challenges facing business and society today. And as we launch out of lockdown, our focus will be on fostering drive, ambition and creativity from our high-performing teams across the world, to deliver outstanding results for our world-class clients.”

Comiskey joins a growing list of female lawyers to secure senior positions in recent months.

Hogan Lovells appointed its first female solo chair, Marie-Aimée de Dampierre, in February, while Georgia Dawson assumed the role of senior partner at Freshfields earlier this year. Elsewhere, Herbert Smith Freehills recently appointed Rebecca Maslen-Stannage as its first female senior partner and chair of the firm.