Monday morning round-up

Companies in conflict: 400 per cent increase in legal threats and complaints [City A.M.]

Legal claims return with a vengeance as virus ebbs [Financial Times]

£100,000 a year — but young lawyers are on the brink of burning out [Sunday Times]

Ofcom to get powers to stop social media firms being ‘judge and jury’ on controversial political comment [The Telegraph]

Gates’s divorce reflects UK trend to settle out of court, say lawyers [The Guardian]

Elections 2021: Legal aid solicitor is West Midlands PCC [BBC News]

Lawyer ‘used racial slurs on fire victims who rejected his legal aid and punched cops’ [Metro]

Man held by police despite winning legal fight over his British citizenship released [Sky News]

An ordeal and unaffordable — when whistleblowers seek redress [Financial Times]

Insurance giants in High Court battle over executive poaching [The Telegraph]

“Getting a job in the states through the LLM/2:1 from Russell Group route is very difficult. It’s been done before but you have to be very lucky with the market, and it also depends on the Ivy League – Dartmouth is not Harvard.” [Legal Cheek comments]

