Aspiring barrister: ‘Should I accept an offer to study at an Ivy League law school?’

I’ve secured a considerable scholarship but the thought of taking on debt to cover the rest has left me with ‘cold feet’, one bar hopeful explains

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one wannabe barrister has secured an offer to study at an Ivy League law school on a part-scholarship, but is concerned at the prospect of taking on debt to cover the outstanding fees.

“I have wanted to pursue a career at the bar since childhood, but I sadly didn’t do as well as I could have in my undergraduate degree (2.1 from the upper end of the Russell Group). I’ve worked in the legal sphere for the past few years and saved up quite a bit of money. I have an offer for a masters at an Ivy League law school and have been awarded a considerable scholarship. However, I’ll still need to borrow to meet the balance, and the prospect of taking on debt has left me with a case of cold feet. Considering that the world is only reopening after the pandemic and there is probably still a way to go, I don’t want to be left in a position where I can’t get a job to pay my debts and am left with crushing regrets for pursuing a pipe dream. I know it’s much harder to get a well-paid job in the States than the law schools are to admit, but the plan would be to work there for a few years before returning to the UK. Thank you!”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.