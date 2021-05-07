Advice

Aspiring barrister: ‘Should I accept an offer to study at an Ivy League law school?’

By Legal Cheek on
27

I’ve secured a considerable scholarship but the thought of taking on debt to cover the rest has left me with ‘cold feet’, one bar hopeful explains

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one wannabe barrister has secured an offer to study at an Ivy League law school on a part-scholarship, but is concerned at the prospect of taking on debt to cover the outstanding fees.

“I have wanted to pursue a career at the bar since childhood, but I sadly didn’t do as well as I could have in my undergraduate degree (2.1 from the upper end of the Russell Group). I’ve worked in the legal sphere for the past few years and saved up quite a bit of money. I have an offer for a masters at an Ivy League law school and have been awarded a considerable scholarship. However, I’ll still need to borrow to meet the balance, and the prospect of taking on debt has left me with a case of cold feet. Considering that the world is only reopening after the pandemic and there is probably still a way to go, I don’t want to be left in a position where I can’t get a job to pay my debts and am left with crushing regrets for pursuing a pipe dream. I know it’s much harder to get a well-paid job in the States than the law schools are to admit, but the plan would be to work there for a few years before returning to the UK. Thank you!”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

27 Comments

Michael

Is there no end to the campaign to promote lazy elites? If this person was that good, they would have had a full scholarship.

Come on Legal Cheek, stop writing about “first world problems” when there are plenty of “third world problems” for ordinary law students.

Reply Report comment
(14)(15)

Boring

There’s more than enough of that on LinkedIn…

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Asso

Getting a job in the states through the LLM/2:1 from Russell Group route is very difficult. It’s been done before but you have to be very lucky with the market, and it also depends on the Ivy League – Dartmouth is not Harvard.

If you want to go to the states and get the salary, a much safer bet is to just work for a US firm in London. If you pick the right practice are you will get recruiters (including those in the US) coming at you from all directions, and also the opportunity to second to the states (maybe permanently if you’re lucky).

That said, this is if you go down the solicitor route. Can’t speak for the bar but would still hesitate to borrow money to do an LLM whose real sole benefit is to get you physically in the US.

Reply Report comment
(8)(3)

ikr

Dartmouth, like Princeton, Brown, etc., doesn’t even have a law school.

Reply Report comment
(17)(1)

Not a yank

Princeton does very much have a law school…

Reply Report comment
(2)(7)

yeah, i can tell mate

mind sending us a link to the Princeton Law School webpage? 😀

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Zedsers

Go for it, I say.

Reply Report comment
(1)(4)

‘Merica

How much debt we talking here? You’d be foolish to knock back a scholarship offer over a few thousand dollars

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

QCs Without 1sts LLP

Consider why you REALLY want to go to the USA to study.

The 2.1 from the RG may not be enough, (even with the Ivy League degree) for the ££££££££ commercial sets.

You may stand a better chance in civil/criminal places, but remember that few if any of the people interviewing you will have an Ivy League degree.

Maybe it isn’t right to go into debt to impress people who may take another pupil next year who hasn’t been to the Ivy League, just because they like their face?

If you want to do it for the experience/networking/opportunities and don’t really care if a pupillage comes from it, sign up and don’t look back. There are many that would envy you for all the fun you’ll have out there.

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

Anon

Don’t do it. In fact, don’t do the Bar at all. Not with a 2.1, anyway…

Reply Report comment
(6)(6)

A similar situation

I’m in a somewhat similar situation. I have an offer to do an LLM in (Public) International Law at UCL. I haven’t managed to get a scholarship so I’ve deferred the offer. If I don’t get a scholarship next year, should I borrow money to do the course? My career aspirations are either the Bar or potentially even academia if it’s possible without a PhD.

Reply Report comment
(2)(5)

anon

Academia is practically impossible without a PhD now. If you aren’t able to secure funding for a PhD, you won’t make it as an academic.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Legal Cheek Deletes All Interesting Comments

The other responses hit the nail on the head. There simply isn’t enough information here to provide any meaningful or helpful advice.

– What practice area are you interested in? The Commercial/Chancery bar is lightyears apart from the criminal/common law bar.

– What law school do you have an offer from? Harvard/Yale are very different from Dartmouth/UPenn.

– How much debt are we talking? $100,000 is very different from $20,000.

– What do you mean by a ‘2.1 from the upper end of the Russell Group’? A high 2.1 from UCL is quite different from a middling 2.1 from Manchester.

– What do you mean when you say you’ve worked in the legal sphere for the past few years? Working as a judicial assistant to a High Court judge is far more impressive than preparing hire credit claims, for example.

– When you say the plan is to work in the US for a few years, is that because (with your current CV) you can’t secure a training contract in the UK, for example?

On the very limited information provided, I would infer that the answer to most of these questions is at the less favourable end of the spectrum (i.e. high debt, not Harvard etc.). Proceeding on that basis, the Commercial/Chancery Bar is likely out-of-reach. And if, alternatively, you’re interested in the Common Law/Criminal Bar, an LLM from one of the less prestigious Ivy League schools is unlikely to add tens of thousands of pounds of value to your CV.

All of that said, there are plenty of other reasons as to why you might want to take up the offer (e.g. general interest in the law, opportunity to live abroad, access to US jobs market etc). And on any view, an LLM from an Ivy League is an impressive and marketable qualification. If I was in your position I would probably take it.

Reply Report comment
(24)(1)

zno[b]

Which Ivy? It’s definitely not Yale or Harvard. It’s probably not Columbia either. My guess is that the OP got an offer from Penn/Thouron, given that they only have an RG 2.1. And I don’t think that that’s special enough to get them any prestige points in general, tbh.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Anon

An RG 2:1 is not going to get a Thouron.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

zno[b]

Plenty of past examples on LinkedIn where people with 2.1s got the scholarship. Also, Penn – and its LLM in particular – are really not that selective for postgraduate study.

Maybe you’re getting Thouron mixed up with one of the actually competitive scholarships, like the Hauser at NYU.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Old Guy

US LLMs are quite attainable for someone with a 2.1 in an LLB from a Russell Group University. I know people with 2.1s from Liverpool and KCL who did the LLM at NYU and a guy with a 2.1 from SOAS who did the LLM at Duke. Harvard and Yale are super competitive, but with the others they are not so unattainable if you have an interesting story and some work experience. Also note LSE, UCL and KCL have exchange programs with Columbia, so if someone has a 2.1 and can pay the fees they will likely get in. Not that tough. The other realistic Ivies are Penn and Cornell (very doable with a 2.1 from any Uni tbh if one can pay the fees).

Any student with a 2.1 who thinks getting an LLM from the US will help with employment is in for a surprise. Most firms and chambers here will see it as an expensive waste of time, something you did because your family is rich. It will only be valued if you get a scholarship like the Kennedy, Hauser, Fullbright or Thouron. To get those scholarships you will need a first in most cases (and some Oxbridge), so take from that what you will. If you go to a top Russell Group Uni, just stay on and do the LLM at your place with an alumni scholarship.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

zno[b]

Did you mean to reply to me or the other user or to the OP? Because I agree with 99% of your post.

Reality

To be fair — Penn law school is actually good. I’m a dual citizen, went to law school in US at Northwestern University. Moved back to England for TC (after GDL). I think, had my parents not paid, I would have just done something different due to the insane cost of law school but should note LLM is very different from going to law school in the US.

Things operating against OP:
– upper 2.1 from RG (not really distinguishing fact when you consider other aspiring barristers boast firsts from Oxbridge)
– an LLM (even one from an Ivy) won’t necessarily elevate you leaps and bounds above the rest
– 5 years out of uni (so at least 2 more years of school prior to BPTC + pupillage) would you consider yourself ‘too old’ to try at that point? Would you be in a better place financially to support yourself during the BPTC + pupillage?
– Debt. Financial freedom is doing what you want without worrying about what may happen.

You can have all the aspirations in the world but moving abroad to do a master’s degree in the face of some real challenges when you move back could actually leave you worse off. Agree, slightly easier for the solicitor route but not that much less competitive in terms of applicants, just more law firms to hang your hat.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Bag puss IUI

Sorry to tell you this, but a half scholarship is not a real scholarship. It is a discount to something that was hugely overpriced with the effect that it is now just overpriced. I would be hesitant to “accept” this.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Anon

Frankly, don’t bother unless you are interested in academia or the US generally, or happy with taking on debt. A masters in and of itself isn’t worth much, unless maybe it’s a BCL from Oxford, and most universities just use masters students as second class citizen cash cows to fund their “real students” aka undergrads or JDs. Also, has the OP considered immigration issues? It is not simple to work in the US for a few years after graduation without citizenship, I think you can do it for a year after graduation but after that it gets complicated. I’ll be working as a postdoc at an Ivy League uni and even for me the immigration rules limit me to only a few years or a very expensive and complicated H1-B route (and this despite the fact universities are exempt from the Visa Cap).

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

The opportunity to live and study for a year in the US could be a fantastic life experience, regardless of what it adds to your CV. On that basis, I would go for it (caveat – unless the extra debt required would make you regularly lose sleep at night).

I doubt it would materially add to your CV though for the bar or really make the difference in any application.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

I gone done this

Some of the above comments, lengthy as they are, demonstrate little knowledge of the US law school market. For example, “Legal Cheek Deletes all Interesting Comments” is only accidentally correct in noting that Harvard and Dartmouth are very different: Dartmouth doesn’t have a law school, so that’d probs be a pretty disappointing legal education experience. UPenn is one of the top-ranked schools in the country and only trails the very top schools by a minuscule amount. To be honest, any school in the T-14 is pretty good, though I would be very wary of straying outside that (all Ivies that have law schools are in the T-14). Note also, that if money/ commercial networking is high on your list of factors, US employment outcomes are not completely tied to the prestige of your school. For example, of the T-14, Columbia and then Cornell actually offer the highest placement rates in the best paid BigLaw jobs.

BUT, the lack of knowledge of some of the other commenters is telling – the UK legal market doesn’t know much about the US law school market. Pupillage committees may be under the same misapprehensions and take a Harvard-or-bust approach. You may need to work harder to justify why you picked a given school (rather than letting them infer that you didn’t get into another). For example, Harvard and Columbia are vast in comparison to dinky little law schools like Cornell or Yale. The benefits include a larger array of available classes and the corresponding ability to ultra-specialize, but they can be somewhat anonymous as a result. On a similar point, regardless of their marketing materials, some schools are definitely more commercially-oriented than others. Yale, for example, is well known for having a highly theoretical approach to law study and is seen by many to produce academics rather than practitioners. Conversely, Columbia is extraordinarily well integrated with NYC BigLaw and is very much a pipeline school in that sense.

Re: scholarships. Most credible candidates, particularly at Ivies with their disproportionately large endowments, get at least some financial aid. As flattering as it is coming from the UK, don’t take your scholly offer as an indication of it being “meant to be”. There are all sorts of bizarre heuristics to do with the “sticker price” of US universities (and a not inconsiderable amount of corresponding antitrust action!). In my experience, full-ride scholarships for LLMs tend to go to people from less economically developed countries (and rightly so). That said, and as uncomfortable as it can be culturally, you should leverage your various scholarship offers against each other to get the best deal for you (Best being a relative term…). As long as you’re comparing aid with comparable schools (e.g. within the T-14) you should be able to eke out some extra discount. I was able to add tens of thousands of dollars to my FA package by doing so. This is so normal some schools, e.g. Berekely, even have a formal process for submitting competing FA offers. Do look into other sources of funding too. A friend of mine got a full-ride through the Fullbright scheme, which is conditioned on you returning to your home country for at least two years after the conclusion of your degree.

One note: You didn’t specify your undergrad was in law, though I have assumed it was. If it wasn’t, and in the future, you want to take the NY Bar to further distinguish yourself or in order to work in the US, be mindful that some LLM programs (Yale, notably) do not ever ‘cure’ the legal education deficiency as required by the NY Court of Appeals Rules on Admission. (Though note that if you did the GDL, you can’t sit the NY Bar until after you’ve completed the LLM AND a TC or pupillage – if you did the conversion route you won’t be able to work in the US until you’re admitted to practice at home or take a full-on JD).

Employment-wise, I will say that you need to be prepared for heartbreak, given what you’ve told us. Be mindful that even among the very best schools, it is rare for LLMs to be offered permanent legal employment in the US (Of those who want to stay in the US, it can often be single-digit percentages of LLMs who manage to stick around). The US legal market is fairly saturated – why would a firm take on someone with an undergrad in law and only a year of American legal education, when there are eager JDs with 7 years of higher education under their belts? Those LLMs who do land jobs in the US usually have one or more of the following attributes (this is INVARIABLY true among my cohort): 1) They performed exceptionally well in their first law degree; 2) They worked for a corporate law firm in their home country, and that country is a) an important emerging market and b) one where US firms don’t have a strong presence (South American countries being good examples); 3) They have dual-US citizenship (so no Visa stress for the employer); 4) They worked for a US firm in their home country; 5) They previously practiced in an inherently international field, e.g. international trade or International Arbitration; 6) They speak multiple languages. Furthermore, I would take any LLM employment statistics from the last year with a fistful of salt. Due to Covid, the number of LLMs attending the 2020-21 academic year was unusually low and this coincided with BigLaw firms doing an unprecedented amount of hiring. Next year, there will likely be an unusually competitive cohort of LLMs and a potentially much drier recruiting market. I believe that LLM employment statistics are not factored into US Law School rankings – don’t be surprised if you get the impression that your school is treating you (and the other LLMs) as little more than a source of revenue.

For what it’s worth, I recently did an LLM at an Ivy League law school off the back of the GDL/LPC and found it a genuinely enriching academic experience that really addressed some of the substantive deficiencies in the law conversion route. The internationality of it also played to my career goals, though this might not be relevant if, for example, you wanted to do criminal work. That said, even with substantial FA, it is a hell of a financial undertaking. That said, I would never have dared take on the debt burden if I didn’t have a good law job lined up. There was another British student on my program who was hoping to go to the (English) criminal bar. From the sounds of it, they had a weaker degree than you and had also been struggling to get pupillage for several years, but the magic pixie dust effect of an Ivy League degree didn’t seem to have much of a meaningful effect on their pupillage interview outcomes, so be warned. I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes.

Reply Report comment
(12)(1)

Bombay Bad Boy

“The US legal market is fairly saturated – why would a firm take on someone with an undergrad in law and only a year of American legal education, when there are eager JDs with 7 years of higher education under their belts?”

It’s definitely true that most people won’t make it. There are, of course, some interesting anomalies. I know a guy with an RG 2:2 who did an LLM at Berkeley (an achievement in itself considering his UG grades) and then went on to get hired by K&E. No previous legal work experience. Somebody else, albeit with fantastic grades, did a Harvard LLM and then got hired by Debevoise. More understandable than Mr K&E but she also didn’t have any legal work experience.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

curious boi

mind linking us to this outlier? do they exist on social media?

where did he get hired?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Bombay Bad Boy

Legal Cheek will delete the comment if I give the name. He got hired as an associate in the San Fancisco office doing PE work. Now at another firm in the US. Bit of detective work on your part should get you there with the info I’ve given.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Benny Goodman

If you score highly on the LLM (at least a distinction) that will knock you up a rank amongst pupillage candidates, though you may still not get interviews at the top commercial sets (although you definitely won’t get any with just the RG 2.1).

Debt question depends on how much it is/how confident you are about obtaining a scholarship for the Bar course (as otherwise that could entail further debt).

Scholarship under discussion is not a Thouron, as that covers all fees and provides a stipend.

A good idea is to look at junior tenants at sets you are targeting and look at their CVs. That will give you a sense of what kinds of things jump out to that particular set.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories