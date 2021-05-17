Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

UK online harms bill misses fraud’s gateway [Financial Times] (£)

Law student, 29, who said ‘women have vaginas’ and are ‘not as strong as men’ faces disciplinary action by university after fellow classmates complained about the ‘offensive and discriminatory’ comments [Daily Mail]

Glasgow’s immigration raid stand-off is nothing to celebrate [Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Home Office immigration system ‘barbaric’, says campaigning lawyer after Glasgow raid [The Scotsman]

Labour proposes new offences for violence against women and girls [The Guardian]

Aya Hachem murder trial set to get underway with eight accused over law student’s death [Lancashire Live]

‘Thoroughly dishonest’ law student stole £11k from travel firm clients [Birmingham Mail]

Super lawyer to the stars is now probing 1997 disappearance of Carole Baskin’s first husband Don Lewis — and he already has a ‘key’ witness amid claims missing man was murdered [Daily Mail]

Law firm staff raise £10,000 in memory of Captain Tom [South Wales Argus]

“WFH has gotten partners used to juniors being available for work 24/7. They aren’t going to stop when people are back in the office; except where previously the work could be done in a vaguely flexible way at home, now juniors are going to have to hang around in the office till the small hours every day. It’s going to be hellish.” [Legal Cheek comments]