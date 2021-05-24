Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Legal bid launched to stop Boris Johnson deleting WhatsApp messages about Covid decisions [Independent]

Will changes to how law in England and Wales treats rape bring justice to survivors? [The Guardian]

A corporate lawyer on why personal style has a place at work [The Telegraph]

My degree is at risk… because I said women have vaginas: How a mother-of-two law student is facing disciplinary action from a university after speaking out during seminar on transgender issues (in a woke new world you thought couldn’t get crazier) [Mail Online]

SFO in the dock as miner hits back at troubled fraud squad [The Telegraph]

Bill that would make assisted dying legal to be debated in Lords amid claims of ‘huge public support’ [Sky News]

Driffield crossbow killing: Victim to fight on for law change [BBC News]

Court allows Suez Canal to keep holding Ever Given [Reuters]

Scotland’s most senior law officer James Wolffe resigns [STV News]

Hilarious moment Bradford law student has to call fire brigade after getting arm wedged in steering wheel [Yorkshire Live]

Trump’s revenge: tilting of supreme court to the right poised to bear fruit [The Guardian]

Epic Games Lawyer Jokes About Hoping His iPhone Still Works After Tim Cook Testimony in Antitrust Trial [Complex]

“Definitely the mentorship aspect has taken a hit, no more popping your head in the door to a partner and asking a question. It is pretty isolating. Not to mention, my client facing skills – small talk, knowing how to add filler or avoid a question tactically is suffering big time.” [Legal Cheek comments]

