Here’s what a 150-year-old land law exam looks like
Courtesy of Middle Temple
The words “land law” are enough to strike fear into the hearts of aspiring lawyers across the country. From headache-inducing easements to painful proprietary estoppel, you’ll struggle to find a law student who has a good word to say on the subject!
And judging by a recent set of images shared by the good folk at Middle Temple, the same can probably be said for those seeking to enter the profession over 150 years ago.
The post is of a “Law of Real Property” exam paper sat by aspiring barristers on May 20, 1869. They had three hours to answer 12 questions on topics such as mortgages, statutory provisions and power of alienation.
Good luck!
The Hon. William Gallows
The answer:
My Daddy is head of Chambers and my Uncle is the Lord Chief Justice.
I have in my pocket no less than 100gns for my pupillage.
Where do I sign?
Anonymous
Some things never change