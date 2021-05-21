News

Here’s what a 150-year-old land law exam looks like

By Legal Cheek on
8

Courtesy of Middle Temple

Image credit: Middle Temple

The words “land law” are enough to strike fear into the hearts of aspiring lawyers across the country. From headache-inducing easements to painful proprietary estoppel, you’ll struggle to find a law student who has a good word to say on the subject!

And judging by a recent set of images shared by the good folk at Middle Temple, the same can probably be said for those seeking to enter the profession over 150 years ago.

The post is of a “Law of Real Property” exam paper sat by aspiring barristers on May 20, 1869. They had three hours to answer 12 questions on topics such as mortgages, statutory provisions and power of alienation.

Good luck!

8 Comments

The Hon. William Gallows

The answer:

My Daddy is head of Chambers and my Uncle is the Lord Chief Justice.

I have in my pocket no less than 100gns for my pupillage.

Where do I sign?

Reply Report comment
(15)(1)

Anonymous

Some things never change

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Honour student

Land law is and was an interesting one . Enjoyable to an exact, no room for arguing . Pretty black and white. Only those who were slow or incapable of understanding it failed

Reply Report comment
(5)(6)

You wot m8?

“No room for arguing”

I guess that renders property litigators redundant. I’d suggest, if you really think it’s that black and white, you’re perhaps a tad slow / incapable yourself….

Reply Report comment
(16)(0)

anon

> From headache-inducing easements to painful proprietary estoppel, you’ll struggle to find a law student who has a good word to say on the subject!

Land Law is one of the most conceptually straight-forward subjects to study at undergraduate level. The constant peddling of how difficult it tends to be says more about the person complaining than the content of the syllabus.

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

Anon

Damn. Even 150 years ago students were wasting time studying land law and undoubtedly dying penniless and alone. Only the most incompetent trainees I know qualified into real estate. You have been warned.

Reply Report comment
(9)(2)

Anon (4)

Those questions are generally quite straightforward. Most of them require very descriptive answers, so really shouldn’t be difficult for anyone with a working memory.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Costs paralegal

I threw up 40 minutes into my land law exam. I tried to rush to the toilet but ended up throwing up on another students answer booklet hahahaha

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

