Here’s what a 150-year-old land law exam looks like

Courtesy of Middle Temple

The words “land law” are enough to strike fear into the hearts of aspiring lawyers across the country. From headache-inducing easements to painful proprietary estoppel, you’ll struggle to find a law student who has a good word to say on the subject!

And judging by a recent set of images shared by the good folk at Middle Temple, the same can probably be said for those seeking to enter the profession over 150 years ago.

The post is of a “Law of Real Property” exam paper sat by aspiring barristers on May 20, 1869. They had three hours to answer 12 questions on topics such as mortgages, statutory provisions and power of alienation.

Good luck!