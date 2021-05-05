Osborne Clarke hands staff a slice of the profits as Shoosmiths says ‘thank you’ with bonuses

Lockdown rewards continue

Osborne Clarke is giving lawyers and support staff a 5% profit share in recognition of their “contribution to the firm’s performance”.

The Bristol-headquartered player confirmed it will dish out the profits based on employees annual salaries, with a minimum cash payment of £1,500. Part-time staff will receive pro-rated payment.

As well as the extra cash, OC will implement a special firm-wide bank holiday for this year and offer staff an extra day’s holiday in the next financial year.

“We want to be clear this isn’t a one-off Covid bonus, but as we have done in previously strong years, we feel it’s important to reward all our people for their contribution to the firm’s performance with a share of the profits,” a spokesperson for Osborne Clarke explained.

“We all know how tricky it can be to take time off without coming back to a full inbox. The firm-wide bank holiday will allow the majority of our people to take a well-earned break without that happening, and support their wellbeing in a small way.”

Elsewhere, national outfit Shoosmiths confirmed all its UK staff will receive a ‘thank you’ bonus of 7.7% of their annual salary. The extra cash, equivalent to four weeks pay, is higher than the 3-5% awards already distributed by a number of top City players. It will be handed out at the end of May.

The firm also revealed it has paid back payments received through the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

Shoosmiths CEO Simon Boss commented: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to share the success of last year with every member of staff in the business without whose commitment and incredible hard work we could not have delivered such a strong performance. No matter what last year held for staff, each person stepped up to play their part and we are grateful to everyone for their support and collaboration.”