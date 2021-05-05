News

Osborne Clarke hands staff a slice of the profits as Shoosmiths says ‘thank you’ with bonuses

Lockdown rewards continue

Osborne Clarke is giving lawyers and support staff a 5% profit share in recognition of their “contribution to the firm’s performance”.

The Bristol-headquartered player confirmed it will dish out the profits based on employees annual salaries, with a minimum cash payment of £1,500. Part-time staff will receive pro-rated payment.

As well as the extra cash, OC will implement a special firm-wide bank holiday for this year and offer staff an extra day’s holiday in the next financial year.

“We want to be clear this isn’t a one-off Covid bonus, but as we have done in previously strong years, we feel it’s important to reward all our people for their contribution to the firm’s performance with a share of the profits,” a spokesperson for Osborne Clarke explained.

“We all know how tricky it can be to take time off without coming back to a full inbox. The firm-wide bank holiday will allow the majority of our people to take a well-earned break without that happening, and support their wellbeing in a small way.”

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Elsewhere, national outfit Shoosmiths confirmed all its UK staff will receive a ‘thank you’ bonus of 7.7% of their annual salary. The extra cash, equivalent to four weeks pay, is higher than the 3-5% awards already distributed by a number of top City players. It will be handed out at the end of May.

The firm also revealed it has paid back payments received through the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

Shoosmiths CEO Simon Boss commented: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to share the success of last year with every member of staff in the business without whose commitment and incredible hard work we could not have delivered such a strong performance. No matter what last year held for staff, each person stepped up to play their part and we are grateful to everyone for their support and collaboration.”

14 Comments

BILL BILL BILL SAYS THE MANAGING PARTNER

“Elsewhere, national outfit Shoosmiths confirmed all its UK staff will receive a ‘thank you’ bonus of 7.7% of their annual salary.”

…meanwhile at SPB there’s a piddly little bonus of 1 week base salary (aka sweet f*ck all) for fee earners as long as you’re over 100% of your hourly target. Staff get nothing.

LMAO TOP FIRM

CMS 4th Seat Trainee

Does not sound too bad! Is SPB a top firm? How much do they pay?

Dentons 1pqe

They payas much to their trainees as your supervisor probably makes mate. I’d check your own shop before making fun of someone else’s

spb 2pqe assoc

Def a top firm lmao. Tbh they pay me around £90k base and I do f-all on most days, so no complaints

Simon

Better than Slater and Gordon we get nothing!

Bob

Karma, mate. Karma.

Anon

Goodwin recently announced £1,000 contribution towards staff wellbeing alongside huge bonuses, additional Covid bonuses and £2,500 towards equipment for home offices

Question

Baker McKenzie or Hogan Lovells? Serious question.

Havard Grad Flipping Burgers @ McDonald's

Depends on what you like bro.

I’m more of a big mac guy myself, don’t really like hoagie sandwiches.

Anon

Both are equally, brutally mediocre.

Toss a coin.

B-Sustainable

Burges Salmon are just planting trees in peoples names in recognition of winning Firm of the Year… Complete and utter BS

Anonymous

But Bristol is full of spineless hippies, so they won’t complain.

Unsurprised

Its Burges Salmon. What else did you expect.

Random passer-by

Hahahahaha

