Ashurst boosts NQ lawyer pay to £90,000
5% uplift
Ashurst has upped the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors.
The silver circle player confirmed junior lawyer base rates now sit at £90,000, a boost of 5% from £85,500.
A firm spokesperson said “we carefully monitor and review our pay structures each year to attract and retain talent and remain competitive”. The new £90k sum came into effect in May and excludes bonus.
Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List shows today’s money move puts Ashurst on a pay par with the likes of Hogan Lovells, Mayer Brown and Reed Smith.
Ashurst offers around 40 training contacts annually, with trainees receiving a salary of £47,000 in year one, rising to £52,000 in year two.
The pay uplift comes just days after we revealed Clifford Chance had boosted junior lawyer base rates to £100,000, up from a previous salary (and Legal Cheek estimate) of roughly £93,000. CC’s NQs are eligible for a bonus on top of the new six-figure sum.
Anon
Nice. Now US firms only pay 1.6x more. This is actually grim, lads. Don’t work for an Australian firm. They’re used to paying low salaries because of how sub-par that continent is.
I don't know why I bother
It’s a British firm you dimwit. What did you expect Ashurst to boost NQ pay to £140k? Nothing about Ashurst’s Australian merger has any consequence on the salary of its London associates.
Look at this flog and laugh
You seem to have some pathological disdain for Australia. Consistently unsuccessful in trying to bag Sheilas at the Walkabout, have we?