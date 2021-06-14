News

Exclusive: Clifford Chance ups NQ solicitor base pay to £100k

By Thomas Connelly on
26

Bonus on top

Magic circle giant Clifford Chance has upped the salaries of its junior lawyers, Legal Cheek can reveal.

Newly qualified (NQ) associates will now receive a base salary of £100,000 — up from a previous base rate (and Legal Cheek estimate) of roughly £93,000.

We’ve used an estimate because CC previously chose not to disclose base pay, opting instead for a figure of “up to £100,000” with discretionary bonus applied.

Legal Cheek understands NQs are eligible for a bonus on top of the new six-figure rate.

The firm, which dishes out around 95 training contracts each year, pays trainees £48,000 in year one and £54,000 in year two.

The uplift to NQ pay will likely prompt the rest of the magic circle to reassess their own financial packages.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

As it stands, NQs at Freshfields receive a base rate of £100,000 plus discretionary bonus, while Linklaters‘ lot earn £100,000 including bonus. Elsewhere, Slaughter and May dishes out the same six-figure sum — a combination of basic salary and bonus — and Allen & Overy provides a “minimum total cash” of £100,000, comprised of salary and a sign-on bonus.

Away from the MC, the pay war among US firms re-ignited late last week when Milbank took the decision to up junior lawyer salaries to an astonishing $200,000 — or roughly £141,000 for those working this side of the pond. Not to be outdone, a host of firms have subsequently matched the increase, while others, including Davis Polk, have gone further and upped NQ rates to a market-topping $202,500 (£143,500).

26 Comments

BONGO

Which MC firms don’t have 100k base now? Is it just Links and Slaughters?

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Anonymous

And A&O

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Fleet Street

Freshfields about to raise to 120k base you heard it here first

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

MC are back

Very good for a MC. Solid pay and (slightly) less hours than their US counterparts. Now it makes sense, before it was just way less money for a tad bit less work.

Reply Report comment
(2)(17)

2PQE

You do know that all US firms are either hiking or about to hike salaries too, right?

Reply Report comment
(17)(0)

MC are back

They won’t move much from the £130 mark. The difference will be slightly and all firms will be in the £130-140 mark, so not very relevant.

Reply Report comment
(0)(6)

Accuracy

Except Milbank is now at £143k and the differences just get bigger after NQ…

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

US 4yr PQE

This is the key point. The NQ disparity is one thing but I’m a US 4yr PQE and now on just shy of £220k, plus about £90k in expected bonuses this year. MC just cannot compete.

CC Open Day Applicant (overworked trainee)

Okay great, add on 35k now please otherwise it’s a joke.

Reply Report comment
(7)(5)

Anonymoose MC Mid

More senior associates got much bigger jumps. I got a 30k pay rise.

Reply Report comment
(2)(5)

OK

Except you didn’t because you’re a student who’s yet to finish their first-year LLB exams. Back to the ‘Text, Cases, & Materials’ schedule buddy

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Anon

The cream of the UK elite law firms just cannot compete with the pace of US firm salaries (which will no doubt increase from $202,500 this week!)

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

MC are back

Negligible increase, from £133k current to maybe £139… not much of a US increase!

Reply Report comment
(1)(15)

Anonymous

Pretty clear that the so called MC firms are a joke at this point. Would advice aspiring solicitors to apply to US firms – qualify training and money too, even if no one has heard of the clients.

Reply Report comment
(6)(16)

DG

Two points that never get mentioned in the MC/U.S. debate:

1. The bonuses at MC firms can get very large indeed – e.g. six figures for not-all-that-senior senior associates. This does help bridge the gap, and can be paid to those that the MC is keen to keep hold of.

2. Junior partners at MC firms in London are typically paid significantly more than junior partners at U.S. firms in London (who are typically still employees, and have a few years to really “make it” into the equity, which most don’t). In fact, I suspect the average MC partner in London earns significantly more than the average U.S. partner in London – it’s just these sites only write stories on the small handful of PE rainmakers, for whom U.S. firms can really flash the cash without the constraints of lockstep.

Combined, these two things mean it’s really not the huge exodus of “good people” that people like to shout about on here.

Reply Report comment
(22)(22)

Anonymoose

I think you’d have to be bonkers to leave a MC team that you are comfortable in and are doing good work in at 3/4/5 PQE for an extra 50k a year, if you have any desire to make partner.

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

Truth

Lies, magic circle junior partners do not earn more than US junior partners lol. A very senior associate at an elite US firm could be on what a junior partner is at a magic circle firm.

Show me examples of when a junior magic circle partner earns more?

Reply Report comment
(9)(17)

True Insider

Agreed with 2.

On 1, impossible – even at US firms a six figure sterling bonus is incredibly rare. It is however the case that it is easier (fewer hours) to get a bonus at MC than US, but this will be about 0.4 – 0.6 of the US equivalent (not counting COVID bonus).

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

So much wrong here.

You have utterly no idea what you are talking about.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Troof

Oh my – this post could not be more wrong!

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Anon

Absolute nonsense US firms pay huge bonuses and junior partners are made up at K&E after 6 years pqe which would never happen at MC firms

Reply Report comment
(5)(2)

lol

Yeah because your basically a senior associate with a partner title at a US firm at 6 PQE.

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

Oh no!

Yeh a senior associate that is far more respected by clients than a normal senior associate, and makes a shit tonne more than any other senior associate. Didn’t Legal Business do an article where they revealed that some salaried ‘partners’ at Kirkland were pulling in £450k. Call me whatever you want – senior associate, wage slave, circus monkey – for that kind of money.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

top kek

Would rather that than be 6PQE earning less than a US NQ

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

SC

Anyone wondering what the “trickle-down” effect on non-MC (e.g. NRF, Macs) and non White Shoe US (JD, HL) will be? The largest international firms seem to pay NQs £75k-£95k base and am thinking they may now feel compelled to raise their salaries too.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anon

The last thing UK city firms want to do is spark a wage war as they aware they cannot compete with the huge salaries US firms pay so any wage increases from UK firms will be circa £ 5-10K

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

