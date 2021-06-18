MoneyLaw latest: Simpson Thacher boosts junior lawyer pay to $205,000 in London
US outfits continue to splash the cash
Simpson Thacher has joined a growing number of US firms to bump the already sizeable salaries of their newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London.
Junior lawyer pay at the New York headquartered outfit now sits at an eye watering $205,000, up from a previous rate of $190,000.
An internal memo circulated by the firm confirms its London lawyers will receive “proportionate salary increases”.
This means Simpson Thacher’s City lot will earn a salary of around £147,000, using today’s exchange rate — although, like with our previous MoneyLaw coverage, it’s worth noting that the unusually weak dollar obscures the full impact of the rises.
Meanwhile, 2019 and 2018 qualifiers (US firms operate a slightly different PQE system to UK outfits) will now earn $215,000 and $240,000 respectively, while those at the very top of the associate ladder will receive $365,000 — or around £263,000.
The rises come after US outfit Milbank kicked-off another MoneyLaw pay war when it upped junior lawyer salaries to $200,000 (roughly £143,500) earlier this month. Not to be outdone, Davis Polk quickly hit back with pay rises of its own, upping NQ rates to $202,500.
A whole host of US firms have now matched this new benchmark with some, but not all, chucking the same rises at their City associates.
Anon
Technically all STB has said is that there will be London salary increases, not that London will use the new US scale exactly. Who knows what that means for take-home.
K&E has been clear that this new US scale will apply in London, albeit using 205k rather than this ridiculous 202.5k stub year figure. Other US firms in London have done the same.
Chad
London office has been on the US scale for a few years now
US 1PQE
STB have confirmed the rates internally in London and it is £146k for NQs.
Anon 2
Do not join K&E – they are constantly stealth laying off people to save face as a result of losing business to competitors.
The K&E salaried partners are also nothing but Associates and lack credibility in the market because they have no clients of their own.
If you have a choice, go to another firm unless you’re desperate and have no where to go!
PE World
Lol at this comment.
K&E is on a league of its own for PE work (in this times, the most prestigious and profitable).
No one is stealth laying anyone at K&E.
Salaried partners often make equity in a few years, and they start on a £400k-500k base salary range.
Are there any real professional even commenting on here?
Jesus christ.
This comment is worse that people loving K&E. This person has no idea what they’re on about. K&E could lose as much work as it wanted to in PE, and it would still have a larger market share than its competitors.
Hopeful
Come on Goodwin…. though they just raised 1Y pay to £137.5K earlier this year so am doubtful if they’ll have the increased rates apply in London