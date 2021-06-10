Clyde & Co elects first female senior partner
Carolena Gordon takes up new role on 1 July
International law firm Clyde & Co has appointed its first ever female senior partner.
Canada-based litigation specialist Carolena Gordon will take up her new role on 1 July after receiving the backing of the firm’s global partnership, Clyde & Co announced this morning.
Gordon, who joined Clydes in 2011 following the firm’s merger with Canadian outfit Nicholl Paskell-Mede, is also the first partner outside the UK to hold the top role. The promotion will see her join the firm’s global management board.
“To be elected senior partner is a real privilege,” Gordon said reacting to the news. “We are a firm with a fantastic growth story, hugely talented people and a clear and compelling offering to our clients and I’m excited about what the future has in store.”
Gordon joins a growing list of women lawyers to be appointed to senior positions within their respective firms in recent months.
Last month Ashurst announced the appointment of its first female global chair, while Linklaters and Hogan Lovells confirmed their first female senior partner and solo chair, respectively. Elsewhere, Herbert Smith Freehills recently installed its first female senior partner and chair, while Georgia Dawson made history by becoming the magic circle’s first female leader when she assumed the role of senior partner at Freshfields earlier this year.
