News

Hardwicke to rebrand as Gatehouse Chambers after discovering name has slavery links

By Thomas Connelly on
11

Lord Hardwicke was co-author of 1729 legal opinion relied upon by slave owners

Lord Hardwicke (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

Hardwicke is to rebrand after discovering its name has historical links to the slave trade.

The London chambers name originates from the English lawyer and former Lord Chancellor, Lord Hardwicke, who was one of two authors of the Yorke-Talbot opinion. The 1729 opinion was relied upon by slave owners as providing legal justification for slavery for many years.

The premises of Hardwicke Building, named by Lincoln’s Inn, became the name of the chambers who have occupied it since 1991.

The Black Lives Matter protests prompted a group of legal bloggers to investigate historic legal figures, including Lord Hardwicke, and upon hearing of his pro-slavery connections, Hardwicke made the decision to rebrand.

It will operate as Gatehouse Chambers from next month.

Brie Stevens-Hoare QC, joint head of chambers, commented:

“The discovery of the provenance of our business’ name did not sit comfortably with our values as an organisation, or the inclusive and diverse nature of our people and our clients. We have spent many years building up a reputation for excellence, innovation and diversity. We are proud to move forwards with our new name which accords with who we are as an organisation.”

The 2021 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

PJ Kirby QC, joint head of chambers, added: “It’s not about paying lip service to this issue but truly living out these values and that’s why changing our name was an important decision for us.”

The name change coincides with its relocation to new premises at 1 Lady Hale Gate, Gray’s Inn in July 2021. Unlike traditional barrister digs, Gatehouse Chambers’ premises boasts a range of City law-esque amenities including a client suite, ‘plug and play’ IT and not one but two roof terraces.

Commenting on the new site, chief executive Amanda Illing said: “Whilst the decision to move offices had already been made before the pandemic and before we learnt about our name, we are pleased to start afresh with a new name, new address and a new space which will better reflect the modern and innovative nature and values of chambers. The timing of our move is also perfect, at a time when colleagues are looking forward to returning to the office at last.”

She added: “Scaling up our office space may seem counter-intuitive at a time when home-working is more prevalent. However, we are excited at the opportunities for barristers and staff to collaborate with clients and each other going forward.”

11 Comments

A barrister

Good decision.

Reply Report comment
(14)(27)

Not Lord Hardwicke

Hardwicke Chambers was founded about 30 years ago. From scratch, the set has expended untold sums and considerable effort establishing its name in the legal environment. To chuck that away and start from scratch again takes considerable courage and comes at the cost of sacrificing all that work in establishing the Hardwicke brand.

Reply Report comment
(17)(9)

Bob

Oh dear lord.

Reply Report comment
(14)(5)

Anon

In other news Essex Court is changing its name to “All hail the People’s Republic of China and its Glorious Leader Chambers (now please let us earn money in China again)”

Reply Report comment
(43)(2)

Crashcoursefortheravers

Yet more pandering to the trendy, ‘right-on’ woke politics and division stirring we have experienced this past year. Britain is not a racist society. Historical figures such as Hardwicke may have been involved in events considered grimey now, but does that mean we have to dismantle Hadrian’s Wall as the Roman Empire ws built largely on slavery? People need to get a firmer grip and stop guilt-tripping the majority of us.

Reply Report comment
(17)(20)

Old Guy

I think there is a big difference between a structure built by someone and therefore referred to by the name of the constructor or benefactor, and a barrister’s chambers founded in memory of someone who died a long time before its founding and named in honour of said person. Societies evolve and (hopefully) move forward, nothing is permanent. I always wondered why people who live in a world that changes constantly then get angry at further change or call it being woke.

Reply Report comment
(11)(4)

#Britainisliterallyaracistsociety

“Britain is not a racist society” LOL. https://www.theweek.co.uk/107406/how-racist-is-britain-today.

Reply Report comment
(4)(6)

Voicemail

Hardwicke had a lot of brand equity for what it was; however it isn’t great to be named after a slave supporter. My biggest objection is “Gatehouse” – it sounds so tenth rate. At least before you could tell put the emphasis on the “Hard” and people might subliminally think you a big swinging d1ck and know not to mess with you.

Reply Report comment
(8)(3)

Annie Onimouse

Gatehouse is an absolutely ridiculous name. A gatehouse is a control point preventing access to the main event – like the main house or the stately home. Go to the gate house if you can’t get into/can’t afford access to the real place.

Not very well thought out branding. They could have gone for Hale Chambers given their new location which has a pleasing Hail Chambers! homophoness to it.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Anonymous

Gatehouse (historical)

‘A room over a city or Palace. Often used as a prison’.

You can see where this one might go, can’t you?

Reply Report comment
(9)(3)

Anon

Why did it take them so long to find out?

Reply Report comment
(4)(6)

