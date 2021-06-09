Job ad for judge role on Falkland Islands promotes territory’s ‘amazing wildlife’ and ‘absence of traffic jams!’
£93k salary too
Are you an experienced lawyer seeking a slightly gentler pace of life? Well, look no further because the Falkland Islands is on the hunt for a new senior magistrate.
The Judicial Appointments Committee hasn’t held back when it comes to promoting the somewhat unusual role, with a recently published job ad trumpeting the British Antarctic Territory’s “amazing wildlife” and “absence of traffic jams!”
Legal Cheek suspects the salary of up to £93k, family flights package (it is over 8,000 miles from the UK after all) and 41 days annual leave will be sure to help too.
When not dealing with matters of law, the ad advises you to check out the Islands’ “stunning natural environment” featuring an array of wildlife, including penguins, whales and dolphins. And despite having a population of just over 3,500, the Islands also boast a “varied social calendar”.
The senior magistrate is responsible for maintaining public confidence in, and respect for, the rule of law within the territory, according to the ad, and as a result, will be an “excellent communicator” with “strong interpersonal skills”. They are the only resident judicial office holder on the Islands and have the power comparable to that of Crown Court or County Court judge.
Fancy applying? You’ve got until 27 June.
