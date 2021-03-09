News

Retirement age for judges upped to 75

By Thomas Connelly on
10

Five years longer

Judges in England and Wales will soon be able to work up until the age of 75, the government has confirmed — five years longer than the current rules allow.

The government says the change, which will see the mandatory retirement age for bench goers upped from 70 to 75, reflects the fact that large swathes of the population are now working for longer.

It hopes the tweak will create greater career flexibility for judges and in turn help retain top talent. The uplift also applies to magistrates and coroners.

The move follows a government consultation last year which floated a number of alternatives to the 70 cut-off point, including raising the mandatory age to 72 or 75, as well as allowing magistrates appointments to be extended.

Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland QC MP commented: “Our judges, magistrates and coroners are world-renowned for their excellence, expertise and independence. It is right we hold on to them and do not cut off careers unnecessarily.”

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

He added:

“Raising the retirement age will mean we can retain their invaluable experience, while ensuring that judicial roles are open to a wider pool of talent. It will also make sure our courts and tribunals can continue to benefit from a world-class judiciary, as we emerge from the pandemic and beyond.”

The government says it will bring forward new legislation “as soon as parliamentary time allows” to make the change.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

10 Comments

DoubleYouTeaEff

This is a step in the WRONG direction.

Reply Report comment
(2)(16)

You are clueless

No it’s not. The courts are very understaffed. We need experienced judges.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Anonymous

We need more younger judges too.

Reply Report comment
(2)(6)

Santa

Stop guaranteeing the jobs of the exceedingly wealthy.

Reply Report comment
(3)(15)

Anon

If only this had come in sooner.

Lord Neuberger could have had five more years, and we’d have been spared the tenure of Lady Hale PSC.

Reply Report comment
(36)(11)

Anon

Yes, and we could have had Dame Elizabeth Gloster in the SC.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Part of the problem is with the pension changes only the very wealthy want to apply for the bench.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Life is about enjoyment

Who wants to work until they’re 75

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anon

Only men, predominently.

Which will, ironically, only increase the gender pay gap as women make the free choice to bow out early, just like Lady Black.

Reply Report comment
(2)(3)

Anon

‘Our…magistrates…are world-renowned for their excellence, expertise and independence’.

Say what? When did he last appear in front of magistrates? They have no concept of burden and standard of proof, or the rules of evidence. The magistrates’ courts are essentially kangaroo courts, a very long way indeed from expertise and excellence.

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories