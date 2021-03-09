Retirement age for judges upped to 75

Five years longer

Judges in England and Wales will soon be able to work up until the age of 75, the government has confirmed — five years longer than the current rules allow.

The government says the change, which will see the mandatory retirement age for bench goers upped from 70 to 75, reflects the fact that large swathes of the population are now working for longer.

It hopes the tweak will create greater career flexibility for judges and in turn help retain top talent. The uplift also applies to magistrates and coroners.

The move follows a government consultation last year which floated a number of alternatives to the 70 cut-off point, including raising the mandatory age to 72 or 75, as well as allowing magistrates appointments to be extended.

Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland QC MP commented: “Our judges, magistrates and coroners are world-renowned for their excellence, expertise and independence. It is right we hold on to them and do not cut off careers unnecessarily.”

He added:

“Raising the retirement age will mean we can retain their invaluable experience, while ensuring that judicial roles are open to a wider pool of talent. It will also make sure our courts and tribunals can continue to benefit from a world-class judiciary, as we emerge from the pandemic and beyond.”

The government says it will bring forward new legislation “as soon as parliamentary time allows” to make the change.